Watertown right fielder Nathan Kehl advances to third on a bunt single by Steven Gates during the second inning of a Badger East baseball game against Stoughton on Tuesday at Washington Park. The Goslings racked up 13 hits in a 15-0 victory.
Damon Lee threw 4 2/3 innings of scoreless ball and reliever Caleb Hinkes struck out the last batter to complete a no-hitter in Watertown’s 15-0 Badger East victory in five innings over Stoughton on Tuesday at Washington Park.
Watertown (10-6, 7-5 in conference) took command early with three-run rallies in the first two innings followed by a seven-spot in the third. Third baseman Brady Martin had two hits and four RBIs, while catcher Taylor Walter had two hits and three RBIs. Ethan Johnson added two hits and two RBIs.
Lee struck out five and walked two in the victory. The Goslings backed him with 13 hits and only one error defensively. Stoughton slipped to 2-12 and 2-10 in conference.
“lt was a great game for everybody all around,” Lee said. “It allowed me to settle in and pitch with a comfortable lead. Solid team win.”
Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin agreed.
“I thought we did a great job of jumping on them early and scoring every inning,” Cashin said. “Damon was great and we played solid defense behind him. Looking forward to our match up tomorrow.”
Watertown travels to play Stevens Point in a doubleheader today.
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 2-2-1-0, Hinkes 1-0-0-0, Sellnow 2-2-1-0, Durvernell 1-0-0-0, Martin 2-2-2-4, Winkelman 0-1-0-0, Schauer 3-1-1-1, Dearborn 1-0-1-1, T. Walter 3-0-2-3, Vana 1-1-1-0, Clifford 2-0-0-1, Johnson 2-1-2-2, N. Walter 3-1-1-1, Kehl 2-1-0-0, Lehman 1-2-1-0, Joslyn 0-1-0-0 Totals 26-15-13-13
HO — Jesberger (S) 7 in 2.2, Hanson (S) 6 in 1.1, Lee (W) 0 in 4.2, Hinkes (W) 0 in 0.1. R — Jesberger (S) 10, Hanson (S) 5, Lee (W) 0, Hinkes (W) 0. SO — Jesberger (S) 1, Hanson (S) 0, Lee (W) 5, Hinkes (W) 1. BB — Jesberger (S) 4, Hanson (S) 2, Lee (W) 2, Hinkes (W) 0
