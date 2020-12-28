CAMBRIA — Lexi Swanson tied a game-high 14 points, but Johnson Creek fell to Cambria-Friesland in a nonconference road game on Monday.
Swanson scored nine of her 14 points in the second half. Brittany Rue also added 12 points for the Bluejays.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 48, JOHNSON CREEK 42
Johnson Creek 19 23 — 42
Cambria-Friesland 25 23 — 48
JOHNSON CREEK (fg ft-fta pts) — Budig 1 1-4 4; Swanson 5 3-6 14; Rue 4 4-10 12; Vallo 3 0-1 7; Finlutter 1 1-2 3; Walk 0 2-5 2.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — Johnson 3 4-6 10; Raley 4 2-2 14; Gove 2 0-2 2; Smit 5 4-4 14; Gove 1 0-0 2; Pulver 2 0-3 4.
3-point goals: JC 3 (Budig, Swanson, Vallo), CF 4 (Raley 4). Total fouls: JC 10, CF 15.
