FORT ATKINSON — Freshman Ben Stricker and junior Jada Zorn both led the boys and girls Fort Atkinson cross country teams to dual wins over Lakeside Lutheran Thursday at Dorothy Carnes Park in Fort Atkinson.
Stricker finished first in the boys race with a time of 18 minutes, 7 seconds. Zorn clocked in first in the girls race with a time of 21:55.
The Blackhawk boys had five of the seven best times at the dual, earning a 23-38 victory over the Warriors. Fort’s girls won a close 27-28 dual versus Lakeside.
In the girls race, Lakeside sophomore Abigail Minning placed second. The 2019 state qualifier finished with a time of 22:26. The Warriors took the next four spots.
Paige Krahn was fifth with a 23:39 and Mya Hemling was sixth with a time of 24:18. The Warrior five was rounded out with Carlee Zimmerman (24:25) and Mia Krahn (24:46).
Cameron Weiland placed third overall in the boys race with a time of 18:19, but it was all Blackhawks after that. Fort Atkinson finished with the best time for the next four spots to round out its scoring five.
Caleb Garcia finished 13th overall and third on the Warriors with a 21:15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.