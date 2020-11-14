OCONOMOWOC — Watertown and Oconomowoc had similar won-loss records, but Cooney had a tougher strength of schedule and a quarterback who was faster than your average raccoon.
Junior quarterback Jack Hellman ran for two scores and threw for 192 yards and one touchdown to lead Oconomowoc to a 48-6 romp over Watertown in a Division 1 Level 1 playoff game on Friday.
Oconomowoc (4-4), fresh off another run through the Classic 8 gauntlet, blitzed former Little Ten rival Watertown (2-6) with 313 yards of total offense and broke the game open with three takeaways over a span of a minute early in the second quarter.
The Raccoons will face another old Little Ten foe, Hartford, in a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week to close out the pandemic-shortened playoffs. Hartford beat West Bend West in the other game 40-0.
The Goslings had the option to play one more game against West Bend West, but have elected to end the season due to having a roster decimated by injuries and COVID-19 related quarantines.
Watertown began the game with a promising drive, but came up empty when senior kicker Branden Fischer missed a 39-yard field goal attempt. Oconomowoc drove the field on the ensuing possession and capped it with Hellman’s 4-yard TD run with 5 minutes, 59 seconds left in the opening quarter to take a 7-0 lead.
A holding penalty on Watertown’s next possession led to a punt, and the Raccoons drove 65 yards for another score. Hellman, who was lethal on sprint rollout passes, hit senior Kane Harpster on a play action pass for 36 yards to Watertown’s 28. Three plays later, Harpster took a double reverse and cruised in from 10 yards out to give Cooney a 14-0 lead with 37 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Goslings imploded on their next three possessions and never recovered. Junior quarterback Caleb Huff, who played the game with a broken bone in his hand, launched up a beach ball on third-and-13 from his own 22 and Oconomowoc junior defensive back Carter Tower intercepted it and returned it to the 11. Senior receiver Augie Marks took a pitch around the left side, angled for the corner and just got past the pylon to give Cooney a 21-0 lead with 11:42 left in the half.
On Watertown’s next series, junior running back Taylor Walter was stripped of the ball and senior linebacker Zach Thelen returned the fumble to the 1. Hellman plowed in from a yard out on the next play and suddenly it was 28-0 with 10:45 left in the second quarter.
Walter then muffled the ensuing kickoff and the Raccoons recovered, but to his credit, Walter atoned with a goal line interception. Hellman tried extending the play and looked to find Marks in the right corner of the end zone, but Walter stepped in front of it and returned it 20 yards.
The Goslings drove past midfield, but stalled on downs. Oconomowoc senior running back Ryan Van Ells spearheaded his team’s next drive with four carries for 26 yards, including a 3-yard TD run with 2:22 remaining in the half to make it 35-0.
Watertown finally got on the board seconds later when junior receiver Oliver Meyers won on a slant-and-go route and Huff hit him for a 75-yard touchdown. Fischer’s point after attempt was low and got blocked, leaving the score 35-6.
Oconomowoc answered when two Watertown defenders jumped the same bubble route. Hellman found Marks wide open for a 57-yard touchdown pass with 1:18 left in the second quarter to send the Raccoons into halftime leading 41-6.
The second half began with a running clock and ended that way. Oconomowoc senior receiver Nick Sulla’s 2-yard TD run in the third quarter completed the scoring.
Senior running back Dylan Sippel led Watertown on the ground with 16 carries for 108 yards. Meyers had two catches for 81 yards. Huff completed 7-of-18 passes for 108 yards.
Junior defensive end John Clifford led the Goslings on defense with six tackles. Sippel and junior lineman Justice Griffin each had five. Senior linebacker Eli Adrian and junior linebacker Brady Martin each had four.
OCONOMOWOC 48, WATERTOWN 6
Watertown 0 6 0 0 — 6
Oconomowoc 14 27 7 0 — 48
O — Hellman 4 run (Burrill kick)
O — Harpster 10 run (Burrill kick)
O — Marks 11 run (Burrill kick)
O — Hellman 1 run (Burrill kick)
O — Van Ells 3 run (Burrill kick)
W — Meyers 75 pass from Huff (kick blocked)
O — Marks 57 pass from Hellman (kick failed)
O — Sulla 2 run (Burrill kick)
First downs — W 12, O 12. By rush: W 9, O 4. By pass: W 0, O 6. By penalty: W 3, O 2. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) W 32-156, O 24-121. Passing Yards — W 108, O 192. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) W 7-18-1, O 9-13-1. Total yards — W 264, O 313 Fumbles-lost — W 3-2, O 0-0. Penalties W 5-48, O 8-73
Individual Leaders — Rushing: W Sippel 16-108, O Van Ells 8-66. Passing: W: Huff 6-24-137, O Hellman 9-13-192. Receiving: W Meyers 2-81, O Harpster 4-72
