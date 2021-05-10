JEFFERSON — Seniors Claire Beck and Eden Dempsey each went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs, scoring four times apiece, as Jefferson beat the visiting Lakeside Lutheran softball team 17-0 on Monday at Riverfront Park.
The Eagles (7-0) scored six times in the first and led 13-0 after three frames. Dempsey got the scoring going with a no-out three-run blast. Beck followed with a solo shot to center.
Beck, who drove in four runs, took a 2-0 pitch over the right field fence for a three-run homer in the third. Dempsey, who drove in five runs, hit a two-run homer in the fourth.
Beck earned the win, throwing a no-hitter while striking out 10 and walking two.
Jefferson leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski had two doubles in four at bats, scoring twice, Julia Ball had two hits and scored two runs while Lily Fairfield had four RBIs, going 2-for-4 at the dish.
For Lakeside, which fell to 6-3 overall, senior starter Kylee Gnabasik allowed 10 earned on 13 hits over three innings.
The Warriors play at Lake Mills today at 5 p.m.
The Eagles host Big Foot today at 5 p.m.
JEFFERSON 17, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0 (5)
Lakeside 000 00 — 0 0 2
Jefferson 643 4X — 17 17 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Gnabasik (L; 3-13-12-10-2-4), Cook (1-4-4-4-0-1); J: Beck (W; 5-1-0-0-10-2).
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x4 (2 2B, 2R), Dempsey 4x4 (2 HR, 2B, 4R, 5BI); Beck 4x4 (2 HR, 2B, 4R, 4BI), Ball 2x3 (2R), Fairfield 2x4 (4BI).
