PORTAGE -- Lake Mills' volleyball team beat host Portage 25-17, 25-12, 25-21 in a nonconference match on Thursday.
For the L-Cats (6-10), junior setter Sydney Lewellin led the team in kills (nine), aces (nine) and assists (18). Junior defensive specialist Katelyn Kitsembel tallied 25 digs and junior middle Gabby Hack had three blocks as the team snapped a two-game skid.
Lake Mills plays at Watertown on Saturday at 3 p.m.
