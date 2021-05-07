NORTH FOND DU LAC — Katrina Freund had three hits including a pair of doubles and drove in four runs as Waterloo’s softball team outslugged North Fond du Lac 12-9 on Thursday.
Kamden Fitzgerald added three of Waterloo’s 14 hits on the day. Michaela Riege added two hits and three RBIs. Grace Marty earned the decision in relief.
WATERLOO 12, NORTH FOND DU LAC 9
Waterloo*240*104*1*—*12*14*3
North Fond du Lac*150*210*0*—*9*10*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Marty (W; 1-6-6-5-0-2), Schneider (6-4-3-1-9-3); H: Abitz (L; 3.2-8-7-4-0-2), Miller (3.1-6-5-5-2-4).
Leading hitters — W: Freund 3x5 (R, 2 2B, 4BI), Fitzgerald 3x4 (R, 2B, 2BI), Riege 2x4 (3R, 3BI); NF: Wood 2x3 (R, 2BI), Rock (2R, BI).
