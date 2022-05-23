JOHNSON CREEK — Six years after he and his brother pledged funds to build baseball and softball diamonds for the new Johnson Creek High School in honor of their parents, Lyle Wuestenberg celebrated the completion of the project and a promise kept.
Surrounded by friends and family as well as parents and players for the current Bluejays, Wuestenberg gave the keynote speech during a dedication ceremony for the Wuestenberg Fields on Saturday.
Wuestenberg threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the first game of a doubleheader between Johnson Creek’s baseball team and Belleville. At the conclusion of the first game, the dedication ceremony was held.
Johnson Creek superintendent Mike Garvey addressed the crowd first.
“On this property, we’ve built an entirely new campus housing all of our Pre-K through 12 students, and all of our athletic facilities,” Garvey said.
“Our instructional spaces were supported by the community, with two separate referenda. The funding for our athletic fields, however, has come through our ‘One Team, One Dream’ campaign. Today, we are here to celebrate one of our donors, but we are also here to celebrate that our athletic fields are complete and we have only 30 percent of our fundraising goal left.
“Jim and Lyle Wuestenberg have contributed to the ‘One Team, One Dream’ campaign of our school district. The Wuestenberg family pledged, along with additional fundraisers, the opportunities to help the district get closer to the campaign goal of 2.1 million dollars. The Johnson Creek baseball and softball fields will be named forever as Wuestenberg Fields.
Lyle Wuestenberg, owner of J & L Tire of Johnson Creek and Watertown, has served as the honorary chair of the “One Team, One Dream” campaign since its beginning.
“The Wuestenberg family and J & L Tire have been a strong partner in every aspect of our fundraising,” Garvey said. “In honor of them and their parents, who supported their participation in sports, this facility will be home to the Johnson Creek Bluejays baseball and softball teams. It also will be home to the Joint Recreation team and serve our students.
“Community members continue to support ‘One Team, One Dream’ campaign, which has funded these athletic facilities. (A total of) $1.4 million has been donated, pledged or raised on the way to the $2.1 million goal. We thank every donor — ones that buy items at our concession stands or purchased a brick, sent a donation or made an in kind donation of time, talent and material, and or have participated in one of the fundraisers.
“We especially thank Jim and Jordan Glover, for Glover Field, our football field, Jim and Lyle Wuestenberg, for Wuestenberg Fields, which we celebrate today and Dale Weis for the Weis Center and our cafeteria and Auditorium and Pete Berres and family for the Berres Fieldhouse, our middle school and high school gym, for their naming rights donations.”
Johnson Creek School Board President Rick Wrensch spoke next.
“I thank the Wuestenberg family for the facilities that you have provided,” Wrensch said. “It was a big sacrifice of time and money.
“I have had the privilege of being involved with Lyle in many fundraisers, and I have noticed that nobody says no to Lyle, and I figured out that it is out of respect. He’s never been willing to ask for more than he would be willing to give. We appreciate that. I am honored to call him my friend.”
In his remarks, Wuestenberg painted a nostalgic picture of growing up in rural Dodge County, where his parents, Bud and Freida, raised their family with a particular passion for baseball.
“Fifty-five years ago, my dad had a vision,” Wuestenberg said. “He built a baseball field on our property between Clyman and Lowell. We had bases, pitcher’s mound, a home plate. We had a dugout and chalk lines. We did not have a fence in the outfield, but we had a creek which outlined where the fence would be. So if you hit it over the creek, you got a home run.
“We played baseball on Father’s Day, birthdays and holidays. We played with families, cousins, friends, aunts and uncles. My dad loved baseball. Over his lifetime, he played for Clyman and Farmington. My mom said he loved baseball so much, that when they got married, he said they had to postpone their honeymoon because Bud had a baseball tournament to play the next day.
“My mom brought that up quite a bit over the last 40, 45 years. That always stuck with me. They were known as Bud and Freida Wuestenberg. My mom and dad worked hard, very hard.
“Today, we are dedicating the baseball and softball field in memory of my mom and dad, Bud and Freida Wuestenberg, and my brother, Jim, my partner for over 45 years. Today, these fields are also dedicated in honor of my three children, Jason, Chad and Krystle, my wife Tami, our eight grandchildren, Cooper, Sawyer, Alex, Emma, Kobe, Maylee, Corbin and Colin and my two sisters, Linda and Nancy.
“We’d like to thank all of our customers. We would like to thank all of our employees at J & L Tire. This would not be possible without all of their hard work.
“Johnson Creek is a great place to live. Johnson Creek is a great place to work. Johnson Creek is a good place to go to school and a great place to play baseball. Thank you all for coming.”
Afterwards, players from Johnson Creek’s baseball and softball teams presented the Wuestenbergs with memorabilia. Chad Wuestenberg had the honor of cutting the ceremonial ribbon. Then it was once again time to “Play Ball,” as the Bluejays completed their baseball doubleheader.
