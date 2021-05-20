JEFFERSON — Claire Beck struck out 15 batters and Aidyn Messmann homered as the Jefferson softball team earned a 6-0 win over visiting Evansville in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday at Riverfront Park.
Beck pitched a complete-game, allowing three hits and no runs. Messmann and Brittney Mengel both finished with two RBIs each. Mengel tied for a game-high with three hits. Savannah Serdynski also collected three hits and scored twice in the win for the Eagles, who are the top-ranked team in this week's Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll for Division 2.
Jefferson (12-0, 11-0 RVC) scored three runs in the first inning and added three more in the fifth.
The Eagles play in a tournament hosted by Arrowhead on Saturday.
JEFFERSON 6, EVANSVILLE 0
Evansville 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Jefferson 300 030 X — 6 11 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — E: Klitzman 6-11-5-1-1; J: Beck 7-3-0-4-15.
Leading hitters – E: Ischi 2x2 (2B), J: Serdynski 3x4, Mengel 3x4 (2B), Dempsey 2B, Messmann 2x3 (HR).
JOHNSON CREEK 4, MARSHALL 3
JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek softball team fended off a late surge from Marshall in a 4-3 nonconference victory Thursday at home.
Marshall trailed 4-0 heading into the sixth inning, but scored three runs to cut the lead to one. After a scoreless sixth from the Bluejays, Johnson Creek held Marshall without a run in the bottom of the final inning.
Bella Herman pitched a complete-game for Johnson Creek, giving up six hits and three earned runs. She also struck out nine batters and allowed no walks.
Ashlee Walk drove in two runs for Johnson Creek, while Hannah Budig and Kaiyli Thompson both recorded two hits each.
The Bluejays host Lake Mills for a doubleheader on Saturday at 10 a.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 4, MARSHALL 3
Marshall 000 003 0 — 3 6 1
Johnson Creek 110 020 X — 4 9 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Herman 7-6-3-0-9.
Leading hitters — JC: Budig 2x3, Thompson 2x2, Fincutter 2B, Walk 3B.
Cambridge 4, Waterloo 3
CAMBRIDGE — A four-run fifth was enough to propel Cambridge to a Capitol South win over visiting Waterloo on Thursday.
The Blue Jays — who collected just two hits on the day — trailed 2-0 before plating four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Emma Nottestad pitched a complete-game for Cambridge, allowing seven hits, three runs, while striking out seven batters. Sophia Schneider tossed out six innings of work for the Pirates, allowing just two hits while striking out nine batters.
Nottestad did it at the plate as well for the Blue Jays, batting in half of the team's runs with two RBIs. Abbie Gier finished with two hits and a game-high three RBIs for Waterloo.
CAMBRIDGE 4, WATERLOO 3
Waterloo 000 020 1 — 3 7 1
Cambridge 000 040 X — 4 2 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: Schneider 6-2-4-8-8; C: Nottestad 7-7-3-7-7.
Leading hitters — W: Gier 2x4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.