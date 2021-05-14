WALWORTH — Isiah Hoffman drove in four runs, while Eli Hoffman homered during the Jefferson baseball team's 16-4 Rock Valley victory over host Big Foot on Thursday.
Isiah Hoffman finished the game 3-for-4, scoring twice. Eli Hoffman connected on a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning and also pitched three innings, allowing no hits while striking out six batters.
Hayen Miller collected three hits out of the leadoff spot and also scored twice. Luis Serrano scored three times and also recorded three hits.
Tyler Butina finished with two hits and two runs to go along with an RBI.
Jefferson (10-0, 8-0) led 8-3 before scoring eight runs in the top of the seventh inning.
JEFFERSON 16, BIG FOOT 4
Jefferson 210 131 8 — 16 18 3
Big Foot 012 000 1 — 4 8 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: E. Hoffman 3-0-0-0-6; BF: Phillips 5-10-7-1-2.
Leading hitters — J: Miller 3x4, Serrano 3x5 (2B), Butina 2x3 (2B), I. Hoffman 3x4 (2x2B), Pinnow 2x3 (2B), E. Hoffman HR, Behm 2B; BF: Hibl 2x4, Schmitz 2x4, Camren 2x3, Gosse 2x3 (2B).
