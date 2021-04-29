EVANSVILLE — Claire Beck backed up her one-hit shutout on Tuesday with a no-hitter on Thursday as Jefferson blanked Evansville, 12-0, in a Rock Valley Conference softball game at Evansville High School.
Beck pitched five innings, striking out 10 and walking just one. For the second straight game, Beck helped herself out at the plate by hitting a home run. Eden Dempsey also homered in the victory.
"Claire was dominant on the mound again tonight," Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. "She has struck out 28 batters and given up one hit in her first 12 innings of work. When you have a combo of her pitching ability and a great catcher like Aidyn Messmann, it is easy to coach."
Beck, Dempsey and Abby Helmink both drove in three runs each on Thursday. Dempsey and Julia Ball both scored twice for the Eagles. Jefferson (2-0, 2-0 RVC) racked up 11 hits in the five innings played.
JEFFERSON 12, EVANSVILLE 0
Jefferson 5 0 2 3 2 x x — 12 11 1
Evansville 0 0 0 0 0 x x — 0 0 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Beck (W) 5-0-0-1-10; E: Klitzman (L) 5-11-6-2-4.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x4, Dempsey 2x4 (HR), Beck 2x4 (HR), Ball 2x2 (2B), Fairfield 2B, Mengel 2B.
