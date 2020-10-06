KAUKAUNA — Senior setter and outside hitter Joslyn Wolff reached her 1,000th career kill in the first set and her 1,000th career dig in the third set of Waterloo’s
25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17 win over Kaukauna on Thursday.
“Congratulations go to senior captain Joslyn Wolff on both of her incredible milestone achievements tonight,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy. Mosher said. “She is such a great leader and humble kid and I couldn’t be happier for her. The odds of achieving either of those milestones in your career are long shots to start with but to achieve both in the same night those have to be some pretty incredible odds. What a special night for Joslyn Wolff.”
Wolff had 14 kills, 10 digs and two blocks in the victory. Brooke Mosher led in kills (16) and assists (18) and added 12 digs. Rylee Duessler had seven kills, six aces and 12 digs. Sophia Schneider finished with seven kills, three aces and 14 assists. Michaela Riege led in digs with 22 and served three aces. Deeana Lira tied for the lead in blocks with two.
“Rylee Duessler was key for us at the service line, and I thought our first contact was strong,” coach Mosher said. “We struggled a bit with their big block but bounced back strong in the fourth set. It was a nice win on a long road trip.”
Waterloo (15-1) hosts Marshall on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.