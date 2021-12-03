PRAIRIE DU SAC — Senior guard Ollie Meyers hit the go-ahead basket with under 10 seconds remaining as Watertown’s boys basketball team notched its first win of the season with a 36-35 road victory over Sauk Prairie on Friday.
Watertown (1-2) trailed 19-12 at halftime, then chipped away behind all nine points from Meyers. Senior forward Nate Gapinski scored seven of his 12 in the first half. Sophomore guard Reece Kamrath hit a pair of 3s for six points, including a clutch shot late which pulled the Goslings within one.
“Reece’s second 3 was a big one, and then Ollie hit a big shot with nine seconds left,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “We called a play for Ollie, and he had the patience to come off a curl and got a good look from eight feet.”
Sauk Prairie (0-3) missed on the other end and Watertown got the rebound and inbounded with 1.5 seconds left. Gapinski was fouled and missed the front end. The Eagles launched a three-quarters court shot which went wide right.
“If you watched the game, you’d think neither team could shoot well, but I do think some good defense was played,” OLeary said. “They really hammered us on the boards and got a lot of second looks, but when we needed stops, we started boxing out and getting over the back calls. I was proud of them just because we battled. We hung in there and we got it.”
