PRAIRIE DU SAC — Senior guard Ollie Meyers hit the go-ahead basket with under 10 seconds remaining as Watertown’s boys basketball team notched its first win of the season with a 36-35 road victory over Sauk Prairie on Friday.

Watertown (1-2) trailed 19-12 at halftime, then chipped away behind all nine points from Meyers. Senior forward Nate Gapinski scored seven of his 12 in the first half. Sophomore guard Reece Kamrath hit a pair of 3s for six points, including a clutch shot late which pulled the Goslings within one.

“Reece’s second 3 was a big one, and then Ollie hit a big shot with nine seconds left,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “We called a play for Ollie, and he had the patience to come off a curl and got a good look from eight feet.”

Sauk Prairie (0-3) missed on the other end and Watertown got the rebound and inbounded with 1.5 seconds left. Gapinski was fouled and missed the front end. The Eagles launched a three-quarters court shot which went wide right.

“If you watched the game, you’d think neither team could shoot well, but I do think some good defense was played,” OLeary said. “They really hammered us on the boards and got a lot of second looks, but when we needed stops, we started boxing out and getting over the back calls. I was proud of them just because we battled. We hung in there and we got it.”

Watertown hosts Portage on Tuesday.

WATERTOWN 36, SAUK PRAIRIE 35

Watertown 12 24 — 36

Sauk Prairie 19 16 — 35

Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Meyers 4 0-0 9, Gapinski 5 0-1 12, Kamrath 2 0-0 6, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Clifford 3 0-0 6, Totals 15 1-3 36

Sauk Prairie (fg ft-fta tp) — L. Been 2 0-0 4, Kerska 2 0-0 5, G. Breunig 2 1-2 5, C. Breunig 2 0-0 5, Wordrop 2 0-2 4, Ballweg 2 0-0 5, Brickl 1 4-6 7 Totals 13 5-10 35

Three-point goals — W (Meyers, Gapinski 2, Kamrath 2), SP (Kerska, C. Breunig, Ballweg, Brickl)

Total fouls — W 13, SP 10

