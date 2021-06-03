Watertown’s boys track and field team won while the girls placed third in a Badger South quadrangular on Tuesday at WHS.
“ In our sixth and final home meet of the season, we had another successful meet,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. “The boys won their fourth meet of the season and the boys and girls teams combined for another 63 PR’s and SB’s. We love the improvements that the athletes are making.”
The Goslings won seven events in boys competition and scored 87 points.
The 400 relay team of Jaret Boehm, Oliver Meyers, Jonathan Kilps and Brandon Glaznap won the 400 meter relay in 44.84 seconds. The 1,600 relay team of Nathan Williams, Meyers, Aden Clark and Glaznap won in 3:39.65. The 3,200 relay team of Williams, Elijah Huff, Clarence Zabel and Josh Krueger won in 8:57.79.
“Our relays continue excel as we fine-tune those lineups,” Mertens said. “Their successes show the depth that we are creating.”
Nicholas Grover won the 100 in 12.07. Meyers won the 200 in 24.05 seconds.
“Nicholas Grover and James Babbs both PR’d to go first and third in the 100 meter dash,” Mertens said. “As a freshman and sophomore, they continue to improve their sprint technique and add depth to our sprint squad. Oliver Meyers had a great performance to win his first open 200 meters and Ben Gifford ran a PR for the first heat to place third.”
Matthew Butz won the pole vault (11-0). Boehm won the discus (141-1).
Finishing second for Watertown were Christopher Kitzhaber in the 1,600 (4:36.92), Krueger in the 3,200 (10:24.63), Kilps in the pole vault (11-0) and Boehm in the shot put (47-9).
“Chris Kitzhaber is making huge improvements in all of his events. His 1600 meter time of 4:36.92 chopped another 8 seconds off his previous PR,” Mertens said. “ Josh Krueger ran a 17-second PR in the 3200 meters. Josh does a great job of keeping his intensity high throughout the race.
“Jaret Boehm threw a 3-foot PR in shot put and a nearly 2-foot PR in discus. Caden achieved a 1.5-foot PR in shot put. Their performances show the importance of improving technique.
“Eric Chairez just clipped his attempt at 5-10. He is getting close to even higher heights. Matthew Butz and Jonathon Kilps did a great job clearing 11 feet in the pole vault. They are developing greater levels of consistency with their technique.”
The Goslings won five events in girls competition and scored 52 points.
Riley Quinn swept the shot put (39-2 1/2) and discus (117-8). Teya Maas won the triple jump (34-9). Emma Messerschmidt won the pole vault (9-0). The 400 relay team of Messerschmidt, Katelyn Ivie, AbbyGail Ready and Maas won in 52.53.
“AbbyGail Ready sprinted to a PR in the 200 meters,” Mertens said. “She is doing a great job. Emma Gilbertsen continues to show strong senior leadership and consistency in her performances.
“ Alaena Tobin and Gretchen Roost both ran a PR in the 1600 meters. They do a great job of pushing each other to better improvements
“Mikaylah Fessler’s hurdle technique continues to improve. The result showed in a new PR.
“The 4x100 meter relay of Emma Messerschmit, Katelyn Ivie, AbbyGail Ready, and Teya Maas ran a season best. There are still some parts of the relay that can improve, which is an encouraging sign as they can run faster yet.
“Riley Quinn is throwing with a high-level of consistency. Riley is sometimes discouraged by not achieving a PR, but developing greater levels of consistency is an important step to being able to launch a future PR.
“Emma Messerschmidt did a wonderful job in the pole vault, matching her PR. There were a lot of entries in pole vault causing the event to last longer than we hoped. Therefore she had to vault after running the 4x400 meter relay. That is a difficult task. We are very excited that she matched her PR despite being fatigued from the 4x4 and she has a good attempt on 9’ 6”. Those are encouraging signs of hopefully higher heights to come.”
Edgewood hosts the Badger South Conference championships on Tuesday at Edgewood. No spectators are allowed.
Team scores — boys: Watertown 87, Oregon 69, Fort Atkinson 66, Milton 48.
Team scores — girls: Milton 89, Oregon 80, Watertown 52, Fort Atkinson 49.
