Stephen Gates celebrated what appeared to be another save on his stats chart.
He had to settle for the win instead.
Gates was one out away from wrapping up a playoff win for Watertown’s baseball team against Madison La Follette and looked to have it when he got Ben Menge swinging on a 2-2 pitch.
But while the Goslings were busy celebrating, Menge hustled up the line and reached base and was awarded it when the home umpire ruled catcher Taylor Walter had dropped it. Nobody wearing home white agreed, but the game resumed and sure enough, the Lancers rallied for four runs in the inning to take a 7-5 lead.
“A weird call,” Gates said. “Very weird. We’ve never seen it before.”
They can afford to laugh it off now.
In a game where both teams buckled and responded back and forth, the hometown Goslings made the most of having the final at-bat with a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh for an 8-7 regional playoff win on Tuesday at Washington Park.
Walter led off the winning rally when he pulled a ground ball to the right side and beat the throw for an infield hit. That brought up first baseman John Clifford, who crushed a 2-1 offering to deep center for an RBI double.
“It felt awesome off the bat,” Clifford said. “I saw (Taylor) rounding third for home, and then we’re down one with zero outs. Then we knew we had a shot at this thing.”
La Follette (7-10) changed pitchers but couldn’t change course. Jadon Schneider fouled off three pitches before drawing a walk, and Gates bunted for a hit to load the bases. The ball was slightly popped up, but landed in a perfect dead zone beyond the pitcher’s reach on the right side of the infield.
“I just knew I had to get the bunt or coach was going to be mad,” Gates said.
With Clifford 90 feet away from tying the game, Connor Lehman came to the plate. Lehman had successfully bunted earlier in the game, so the prospect of the 6-foot-5, 255-pound first baseman who strides to the plate to the tune of Jimmy Dean’s “Big Bad John” was about to be asked to execute some small ball.
“Coach just said, be ready,” Clifford said. “If Connor lays to down, be ready for it and get home to tie up the game.”
Lehman instead hit a ground ball to the shortstop, and Clifford scored standing up as the throw home sailed by his head. Clifford was busy clapping at Lehman when Schneider wheeled home with the game-winning run to set off a mob riot.
“We were amazing, just putting the ball in play, hitting gaps,” Gates said. “John was amazing.”
Clifford wound up being at the center of all three rallies for Watertown (13-8).
La Follette scored a run in the second inning to take the early lead, but the Goslings scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead.
Starting pitcher Ayden Schauer led off the rally with an infield hit and Eli Adrian ran for him. Walter followed with a line drive single to right. Clifford fouled off two bunt attempts, but moved the runners anyway when he hit a sawed off ground ball for a fielder’s choice.
“The old swinging bunt,” Clifford said.
Schneider came up next and laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Adrian. The Goslings took the lead when Nathan Pfeifer hit a fly ball to shallow left with two outs, which was dropped.
Damon Lee relieved Schauer and pitched a scoreless fifth before allowing a pair of one-out walks in the sixth. Gates came on in relief.
The Lancers sacrificed the runners over for the second out, and tied the game when Gates was called for a balk. Mike Coyle followed with an RBI single to center to give La Follette a 3-2 lead.
Back came the Goslings in the bottom of the inning.
Walter was hit by a pitch to lead off. Clifford tried bunting again to no avail, but Walter stole second and scored when Clifford lined a 1-2 pitch to right for an RBI single.
“It was awesome, playing a regional game against a good La Follette team and just being able to clutch up twice in special situations to get the job done at the end, felt great,” Clifford said.
Schneider continued the rally with a walk. Gates and Lehman both bunted to move the runners, with Adrian scoring his second run of the game on the one by Lehman. The Goslings took a 5-3 lead when Nathan Kehl hit a pop fly single to shallow center.
Gates hit the leadoff batter in the seventh and gave up a base hit. The Lancers sacrificed the runners over and a sacrifice fly to left made it a one-run game. Then Menge reached on the dropped third strike call. Sam Vitale hit an RBI single to left to tie the game and David Matuszak hammered a two-run triple to right. But the Goslings rallied from there to advance to a regional final against Oconomowoc on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
“I liked it,” Gates said of his first varsity playoff game. “There was a little pressure, but it was fun.”
It was Watertown’s first playoff win since 2017. That was fun for Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin.
“Our kids battled all night,” Cashin said. “They had the two big innings where we were able to put some things together. The biggest thing about the end was that it was a type of call that … the game’s over in that situation. For them to be able to bounce back from that, and then go score in the bottom half and win the game I thought was just a great resilience by them.”
Walter had three of Watertown’s 12 hits. Nathan Kehl, Evan Sellnow and Clifford each had two.
“John had a great game,” Cashin said. “He hit the ball hard all night hard. I thought we hit the ball consistently hard all night.
“Ayden Schauer did a great job. He came out, tweaked something in his oblique and didn’t think he could throw, so then we went to Damon and I thought he did a good job. Stephen comes in and does a great job closing it out and we shouldn’t have even needed to go to the bottom half there. He’s done a great job relieving all year.
“It was just a great ball game. I feel like we continue to get better. I feel like this is as well as we’ve played all year, so why not on Thursday?”
WATERTOWN 8, LA FOLLETTE 7
La Follette 010 002 4 — 7 11 3
Watertown 000 203 3 — 8 12 2
WP: Gates
LP: Zukowski
La Follette (ab-r-h-rbi) — Matuszak 4-1-1-1, Zukowski 5-0-1-0, Coyle 4-0-2-1, Borcherding 3-1-1-0, Kowalesky 3-1-1-0, Allport 3-0-0-0, Roth 2-0-0-1, Menge 4-2-2-0, Vitale 3-1-3-2, Stevens 0-0-0-0, Wolfe 0-1-0-0 Totals 31-7-11-5
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kehl 3-0-2-1, Sellnow 4-0-2-0, Martin 3-0-0-0, Schauer 4-0-1-0, Walter 3-3-3-0, Clifford 4-1-2-2, Schneider 1-2-1-1, Pfeifer 2-0-0-0, Gates 1-0-1-0, Lehman 3-0-0-3, Adrian 0-2-0-0 Totals 28-8-12-7
2B — ML (Coyle), W (Clifford)
3B — ML (Matuszak)
Pitching — HO: Coyle (ML) 9 in 5.2, Borcherding (ML) 2 in 0.1, Zukowski (ML) 1 in 0, Schauer (W) 7 in 4, Lee (W) 0 in 1.1, Gates (W) 4 in 1.2, Lee (W) 0 in 1.1, Gates (W) 4 in 1.2. R: Coyle (ML) 5, Borcherding (ML) 2, Zukowski (ML) 1, Schauer (W) 1, Lee (W) 2, Gates (W) 4. SO: Coyle (ML) 1, Borcherding (ML) 0, Zukowski (ML) 0, Schauer (W) 1, Lee (W) 3, Gates (W) 1. BB: Coyle (ML) 1, Borcherding (ML) 1, Zukowski (ML) 1, Schauer (W) 1, Lee (W) 3, Gates (W) 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.