JEFFERSON — Junior Braden McGraw and senior Haygen Miller combined for 43 points as Jefferson took down Clinton, 78-52, in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game on Friday.
McGraw dropped a game-high 26 points, scoring 16 points in the first half. Miller scored 17 points, connecting on six field goals, five of which came from behind the arc. Joel Martin also broke double-digits by adding 10 points.
Jefferson (2-4, 1-1 RVC) built a 47-30 halftime lead and made 11 3-pointers on the night.
JEFFERSON 78, CLINTON 52
Clinton 30 22 —52
Jefferson 47 31 — 78
CLINTON (fg-ftm-pts) — Mullooly 0-2-2, Pe. Bingham 3-1-8, Peterson 3-2-8, Feggerstad 1-0-2, Mueller 2-0-4, Villanueva 2-0-4, Klein 6-0-13, P. Bingham 4-2-11. Totals 21-7-52.
JEFFERSON — Miller 6-0-17, McGraw 11-2-26, Neitzel 1-1-3, Lenz 2-3-9, Erickson 1-0-2, Martin 4-2-10, Phillips 1-0-3, Hoffman 1-0-3, Steves 1-0-2, Devine 0-3-3. Totals 28-11-78.
3-point goals: C 3 (Pe. Bingham, Klein, P. Bingham), J 11 (Miller 5, McGraw 2, Lenz 2, Phillips, Hoffman). Free throws missed: C 12, J 6. Total fouls—C 16, J 17.
