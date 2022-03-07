REEDSVILLE — Hustisford’s title defense has ended.
Second-seeded Reedsville took control down the stretch and defeated third-seeded Hustisford 55-47 in a Division 5 regional final on Saturday.
Hustisford (18-7) led 26-25 at halftime behind 16 of senior guard Gavin Thimm’s game-high 25 points.
Reedsville (25-2) built a nine-point advantage with four minutes to play and held on from there to advance to a sectional semifinal against Randolph on Thursday at Lourdes Academy.
“After an emotional overtime victory on Friday night and driving almost two hours in rain and fog, I was hoping we could come out with energy against a very good Reedsville team,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “And we did, matching them blow for blow in the first half and building a five point lead with 1:39 to go in the half, but they hit a couple shots and we had a turnover before halftime that made it a one point game.
“They came out in the second half and played a 1-3-1 which we had trouble penetrating. They seemed to be able to get slap the ball from us without fouling yet we were getting nailed on the opposite end with a foul on almost every possession for much less contact in most cases.
Reedsville slowly built a nine-point advantage with four minutes to play but just as the night before we did not give up. We then scored on three possessions in a row and looked to be ready to make our move cutting the lead to three at 46-43 with three minutes to play.
“Then we turned the ball over and missed a shot on the next two possessions and they scored on their possessions to bring it back to a seven-point game. We cut into the lead in the last minute and when they threw the ball away with 40 seconds left down by six, I was hoping for the same magic we had the night before to seal the victory, but our next two 3 point attempts were off the mark and they made their free throws to finish the game.
Thimm finished with 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“Gavin definitely proved he was the best player on the floor again last night, but we just did not have enough gas left at the end to finish with a victory against a team who matched us
in size and seemed to get the lucky bounces when they needed them,” Hopfinger said.
Josh Peplinski added eight points. Blake Peplinski added five assists and nine rebounds. Nathan Newville added five points.
Brennen Dvorachek led Reedsville with 16 points. Carter Salm added 16 and Zach Dvorachek added all 10 of his points after halftime.
“This defeat does not take away from our outstanding season,” Hopfinger said. “I feel on a good night we could compete with anyone in our division. After losing four outstanding starters last year, I do not think many believed we would be able to have the success we did this year. But we believed.
“We were in first place in conference until the final game of the regular season, ironically defeating the conference champion by 26 points the first time we played them. If we could have scraped together one more point in our first matchup with Lourdes we would have shared the title. We defeated Lourdes for the first time in school history and we were ranked for much of the season in the top 10.
“I want thank my seniors Blake, Josh and Braden Peplinski, Nathan Newville and Gavin Thimm for their outstanding effort the past four years.
They set the bar very high for future teams and they taught the underclassmen the right way to play the game and I have no doubt our returning talent will continue the winning tradition of Falcon basketball in the upcoming years.
“I am also very grateful for my outstanding coaching staff Rylee Nass, Brody Thimm, Michael Hopfinger and Jerry Feilbach. It was a very fun ride that ended just a little too soon.”
REEDSVILLE 55, HUSTISFORD
Hustisford 26 21 — 47
Reedsville 25 30 — 55
Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — Schreiber 1 0-0 3, C. Peplinski 1 0-0 2, J. Peplinski 3 0-0 8, Newville 2 0-0 5, Thimm 9 4-6 25, Br. Peplinski 1 0-0 2, Maas 1 0-0 2 Totals 18 4-6 47
Reedsville (fg ft-fta tp) — B. Dvorachek 7 3-7 18, Maddy 3 0-0 6, Salm 6 4-5 16, Z. Dvorachek 3 2-3 10, C. Dvorachek 2 1-4 5 Totals 21 10-19 55
Three-point goals — H (Schreiber, J. Peplinski 2, Newville, Thimm 3), R (B. Dvorachek, Z. Dvorachek)
Total fouls — H 19, R 10
