Luther Prep junior Grace Schmidt and Lake Mills seniors Taylor Roughen and Vivian Guerrero were each named Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association first-team all-state for Division 3 in recently held voting.
Schmidt earns her second recognition in as many seasons, also being selected honorable mention last year. She was the state’s fourth-leading scorer (25.6 points per game) and seventh-leading rebounder (13.1 a game) for a Phoenix team that posted a 10-6 record.
“Very happy for her, she definetely had an all-state caliber performance this season,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. “The whole team is happy for her. All the girls were ecstatic when we found out. Everyone was excited for her. She was gracious, honored and excited to be given the award.”
Schmidt upped her point production by roughly two points per outing from last season. The 6-foot-1 forward reached 1,000 points this season and broke the school all-time scoring record. Schmidt scored a career-high 37 points in the team’s season opener, hitting the 30-point mark three times.
“From freshman year to last year, she took a big step forward being more confident offensively and accepting the role of the prime time scorer we needed her to be,” Schroeder explained. “Between her sophomore season and right now, she got tougher and stronger. Worked on game in the offseason like always.
“Worked on strength in the offseason too. Did a good job getting her body ready for a tough competition season. That was a huge help. There were a number of times she got double and triple teams. People made her work for every bucket she got.”
Schmidt shot 58 percent from the floor and 64 percent at the line, also contributing 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals a game.
3 L-CATS HONORED
Lake Mills’ state championship winning team had three players tabbed for all-state honors, including senior point guard Julianna Wagner who was an honorable mention selection.
“They worked for it and earned it,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “Happy for the two first-teamers and Julianna to be honorable mention. She may be first team if she didn’t miss nine games. Cool to see them get the recognition they deserve.”
Roughen led the L-Cats (25-2) in scoring at 13.1 PPG, hitting 3-pointers at a 33 percent clip while shooting 42 percent from the floor. The newly-minted 1,000-point scorer also led the team in steals (1.7 per game).
“She’s a shotmaker and has had a lot of big steals in her career,” Siska said. “Scoring stands out. Having to run point guard with Wagner out and playing out of position, she did a great job doing that. Could have averaged more a game, but we are more balanced, unselfish and don’t have a 20-point scorer like other places.”
Roughen, a shooting guard, scored 10 points in the team’s D3 state championship win over La Crosse Aquinas last month. She also connected on four 3s in the team’s sectional final game against Marshall, hitting two pivotal shots late in the double overtime game.
Guerrero scored 12.1 PPG, shooting at a 51 percent clip, in addition to putting up team bests per game in rebounds (9.4) and assists (3.1). Guerrero matched a career-best with 25 points and hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer in the team’s sectional semifinal victory at Prairie du Chien. She averaged 19.5 points in the team’s final four contests, tallying 21 points on 6-for-8 shooting in the championship game.
“Over our last four-game stretch she was utterly dominant,” Siska said. “She’s the program’s all-time leading rebounder and has the top two individual rebounding seasons and three of the five highest. She can run the floor and rebound.”
Wagner returned to the lineup after missing the first nine games because of offseason knee surgery. The floor general, who reached 1,000 career points in February, shot 46 percent from the floor, went 71 percent at the line, hit 3-pointers at a 46 percent clip and averaged 3.1 assists. Wagner produced 18 points in the team’s state semifinal win over Howards Grove.
“One of the best true point guards in the state, pound for pound I think she’s the best one,” Siska said. “She’s a phenomenal 3-point shooter, hitting over 45 percent. She shares the basketball, is a great teammate and a tremendous defender on and off the ball.”
Players were selected for all-state honors based on the division they started the campaign in before the reformatting of the postseason saw some teams jump up a rank.
WBCA Division 3 All-State team
Abbie Aalsma, junior, Waupun
Callie Genke, senior, Freedom
Vivian Guerrero, senior, Lake Mills
Gabby Johnson, senior, Freedom
Lily Krahn, junior, Prairie du Chien
Leah Lemke, junior, Wrightstown
Isabella Lenz, senior, Prescott
Alyssa Nimz, senior, Waukesha Catholic Memorial
Taylor Roughen, senior, Lake Mills
Grace Schmidt, junior, Luther Prep
Honorable Mention
Olivia Argall, senior, Dodgeville
Autumn Earney, senior, Ellsworth
Sarah Lazar, senior, Madison Edgewood
Emily McCurdy, senior, St. Croix Falls
Lauryn Milne, senior, Lodi
Tieryn Plasch, sophomore, Northwestern
Haley Rens, senior, Laconia
Vanessa Solano, senior, Martin Luther
Ella Ten Pas, senior, Oostburg
Julianna Wagner, senior, Lake Mills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.