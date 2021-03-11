Luther Prep junior Grace Schmidt and Lake Mills seniors Taylor Roughen and Vivian Guerrero were each named Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association first-team all-state for Division 3 in recently held voting.

Schmidt earns her second recognition in as many seasons, also being selected honorable mention last year. She was the state’s fourth-leading scorer (25.6 points per game) and seventh-leading rebounder (13.1 a game) for a Phoenix team that posted a 10-6 record.

“Very happy for her, she definetely had an all-state caliber performance this season,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. “The whole team is happy for her. All the girls were ecstatic when we found out. Everyone was excited for her. She was gracious, honored and excited to be given the award.”

Schmidt upped her point production by roughly two points per outing from last season. The 6-foot-1 forward reached 1,000 points this season and broke the school all-time scoring record. Schmidt scored a career-high 37 points in the team’s season opener, hitting the 30-point mark three times.

“From freshman year to last year, she took a big step forward being more confident offensively and accepting the role of the prime time scorer we needed her to be,” Schroeder explained. “Between her sophomore season and right now, she got tougher and stronger. Worked on game in the offseason like always.

“Worked on strength in the offseason too. Did a good job getting her body ready for a tough competition season. That was a huge help. There were a number of times she got double and triple teams. People made her work for every bucket she got.”

Schmidt shot 58 percent from the floor and 64 percent at the line, also contributing 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals a game.

3 L-CATS HONORED

Lake Mills’ state championship winning team had three players tabbed for all-state honors, including senior point guard Julianna Wagner who was an honorable mention selection.

“They worked for it and earned it,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “Happy for the two first-teamers and Julianna to be honorable mention. She may be first team if she didn’t miss nine games. Cool to see them get the recognition they deserve.”

Roughen led the L-Cats (25-2) in scoring at 13.1 PPG, hitting 3-pointers at a 33 percent clip while shooting 42 percent from the floor. The newly-minted 1,000-point scorer also led the team in steals (1.7 per game).

“She’s a shotmaker and has had a lot of big steals in her career,” Siska said. “Scoring stands out. Having to run point guard with Wagner out and playing out of position, she did a great job doing that. Could have averaged more a game, but we are more balanced, unselfish and don’t have a 20-point scorer like other places.”

Roughen, a shooting guard, scored 10 points in the team’s D3 state championship win over La Crosse Aquinas last month. She also connected on four 3s in the team’s sectional final game against Marshall, hitting two pivotal shots late in the double overtime game.

Guerrero scored 12.1 PPG, shooting at a 51 percent clip, in addition to putting up team bests per game in rebounds (9.4) and assists (3.1). Guerrero matched a career-best with 25 points and hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer in the team’s sectional semifinal victory at Prairie du Chien. She averaged 19.5 points in the team’s final four contests, tallying 21 points on 6-for-8 shooting in the championship game.

“Over our last four-game stretch she was utterly dominant,” Siska said. “She’s the program’s all-time leading rebounder and has the top two individual rebounding seasons and three of the five highest. She can run the floor and rebound.”

Wagner returned to the lineup after missing the first nine games because of offseason knee surgery. The floor general, who reached 1,000 career points in February, shot 46 percent from the floor, went 71 percent at the line, hit 3-pointers at a 46 percent clip and averaged 3.1 assists. Wagner produced 18 points in the team’s state semifinal win over Howards Grove.

“One of the best true point guards in the state, pound for pound I think she’s the best one,” Siska said. “She’s a phenomenal 3-point shooter, hitting over 45 percent. She shares the basketball, is a great teammate and a tremendous defender on and off the ball.”

Players were selected for all-state honors based on the division they started the campaign in before the reformatting of the postseason saw some teams jump up a rank.

WBCA Division 3 All-State team

Abbie Aalsma, junior, Waupun

Callie Genke, senior, Freedom

Vivian Guerrero, senior, Lake Mills

Gabby Johnson, senior, Freedom

Lily Krahn, junior, Prairie du Chien

Leah Lemke, junior, Wrightstown

Isabella Lenz, senior, Prescott

Alyssa Nimz, senior, Waukesha Catholic Memorial

Taylor Roughen, senior, Lake Mills

Grace Schmidt, junior, Luther Prep

Honorable Mention

Olivia Argall, senior, Dodgeville

Autumn Earney, senior, Ellsworth

Sarah Lazar, senior, Madison Edgewood

Emily McCurdy, senior, St. Croix Falls

Lauryn Milne, senior, Lodi

Tieryn Plasch, sophomore, Northwestern

Haley Rens, senior, Laconia

Vanessa Solano, senior, Martin Luther

Ella Ten Pas, senior, Oostburg

Julianna Wagner, senior, Lake Mills

