Eagles fall to Hornets

JEFFERSON — Eden Harstford finished second on floor and third in the all-around as the Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team fell to Markesan, 114.25-104.450, Tuesday at Jefferson High School.

Harstford — a junior — recorded a 7.850 on floor — good for the runner-up spot. Harstford was third in the all-around competition with a score of 29.35. The second-place score came in at 29.45. Jefferson sophomore Alex Ostopowicz finished fourth in the all-around with a score of 25 and also had a third-place finish on beam with a 7.35.

