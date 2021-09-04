LAKE MILLS – Colton Brunell and Andrew Pfeffer had two rushing touchdowns apiece as Columbus upended the Lake Mills football team 29-0 in a Capitol Conference game at LMHS on Friday.

Brunell, who finished with 24 carries for 118 yards, scored from a yard out with 4 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first half, upping the lead to 9-0.

Brunell found paydirt from 15 yards away with 2:03 left in the third and Pfeffer scored on a three-yard scamper less than a minute later. Pfeffer scored again with 5:04 left in the game on a seven-yard play.

Lake Mills (1-2, 0-1 Capitol) got outrushed 168-2 and lost four of its five fumbles.

L-Cat junior quarterback Caden Belling with 6-for-14 for 33 yards with an interception.

For Coaches Poll Division 4 sixth-ranked Columbus (3-0, 1-0), Nathan Cotter was 9-for-13 passing for 69 yards.

Lake Mills hosts Luther Prep in week four.

COLUMBUS 29, LAKE MILLS 0

Columbus 2 7 14 6 -- 29

Lake Mills 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Scoring plays

C – Safety on punt out of end zone

C – Brunell 1 run (Hynes kick)

C – Brunell 15 run (Hynes kick)

C – Pfeffer 3 run (Hynes kick)

C – Pfeffer 7 run (kick failed)

Team statistics

Rushing att.-yards – C 34-168, LM 21-2; Fumbles-lost – C 2-1, LM 5-4; Penalties-yardage – C 4-35, LM 4-30.

