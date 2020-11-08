PARDEEVILLE — Horicon/Hustisford erased a nine-point deficit with 20 fourth quarter points to defeat Pardeeville 27-16 on Friday.
Husticon (2-1) trailed 16-7 after three quarters, but closed the game out strong to drop Pardeeville to 0-5 on the season.
“The big game-changer was turnovers,” Horicon/Hustisford football coach Shannon Mueller said. “We recovered four out of five fumbles and had two interceptions. Some were forced and seem were bad handoffs. Those gave us short fields.”
Senior quarterback Daniel Janiszewski completed 14-of-23 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns for the Marshfalcons. Both scoring passes went to senior receiver Dylan Kuehl, who finished with seven catches for 198 yards.
“Dylan Kuehl had a heck of a game,” Mueller said. “He made some huge catches, and had some great yards after the catch. Dan finally relaxed in the fourth quarter. He threw some great balls. He had some miscues early in the game, but it’s just a matter of getting game time.”
Husticon took a 7-0 lead with 6 minutes, 44 seconds left in the first half on Janiszewski’s 11-yard scoring pass to Kuehl.
Pardeeville sophomore running back Devin Seth, who rushed 22 times for 222 yards, picked up most those yards on two big scoring plays. His 80-yard TD run and Ty Westbury’s two-point conversion gave the Bulldogs an 8-7 halftime lead. Seth scored again from 79 yards out, then ran in the two-point conversion to push Pardeeville’s lead to 16-7 entering the fourth quarter.
The Marshfalcons dominated the turnover battle with six takeaways while giving up none.
“Blake Peplinski and Preston Bertz led us defensively,” Mueller said. “Those guys had great games. Bertz had a couple recoveries and a couple forced fumbles. When you are plus-six on takeaways, you should not lose a game like. We were chewing the guys pretty well by the end of the third quarter. Scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter, to go through adversity and come back says a lot. Great night.”
Janiszewski’s 48-yard TD pass to Kuehl with 9:53 left in regulation pulled the Marshfalcons within three, trailing 16-13. Husticon went in front with back-to-back TD runs by Bertz just 83 seconds apart. His 1-yard touchdown run and Nathan Spoerl’s extra point put the Marshfalcons in front 20-16 with 7:53 to play. Bertz scored again from 3 yards out and Spoerl’s point after made it an 11-point game with 6:30 to go.
Husticon opted out of the Division 4 playoffs but will attempt to play one more regular season game next week if an opponent can be scheduled.
HUSTICON 27,
PARDEEVILLE 16
Husticon 0 7 0 20 — 27
Pardeeville 0 8 8 0 — 16
HH — Kuehl 11 pass from Janiszewski (Spoerl kick)
P — Seth 80 run (Westbury run)
P — Seth 79 run (Schommer pass from Freye)
HH — Kuehl 48 pass from Janiszewski (pass failed)
HH — Bertz 1 run (Spoerl kick)
HH — Bertz 3 run (Spoerl kick)
Individual Leaders — Rushing: HH Vincent 3-36, P Seth 22-222 Passing: HH: Janiszewski 14-23-272, P Freye 6-12-47. Receiving: HH Kuehl 7-198, P Schommer 2-23
