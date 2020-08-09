NEOSHO — Zach Lauersdorf and Robby Proehl each drove in three runs and Derrick Rothwell had another strong outing on the mound as the Neosho Rockets beat the Watertown Cardinals 13-3 in eight innings of a Rock River League Southern Division baseball game on Sunday at Village Park.
Watertown (5-4 RRL) grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Malachi Roeseler reached on an error to lead off, stole second and scored on Alex Ryan’s triple to center.
Rothwell threw six scoreless innings from there. He allowed one unearned run on five hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over seven innings of work.
Neosho (8-1) made sure Rothwell left with the decision well in hand. Watertown starter Aaron Kumbier held the Rockets scoreless for the first three innings before second baseman Travis Wessels hit a solo homer to left in the fourth to tie the game.
The Rockets scored three more runs in the inning to take the lead for good.
Bayne Johnson drew a walk, Brandon Egnarski was intentionally walked, Lauersdorf hit an RBI single and Proehl hit a two-run single.
Neosho scored five runs (three earned) off middle reliever Zach Fenner over the next three innings.
In the fifth, Brett Jacobson singled up the middle and scored when Wessels reached on an outfield error. Wessels also scored on the play.
In the sixth, Lauersdorf was hit by a pitch, Proehl doubled to center and Austin Geller reached on an error to make it 7-1. In the seventh, Johnson reached on an error and scored on Egnarski’s fourth double of the weekend. Lauersdorf singled up the middle and Proehl hit his second consecutive double to extend the lead to 9-1.
With runners on second and third with two outs, Jacobson nearly ended the game on the run-rule with a drive to center. But Henry Strupp’s sliding catch extended the game, and the Cardinals scored twice in the top of the eighth off reliever Kyle Lee. Luke Roeseler reached on an error, Payton Foltz drew a walk, and Jake Fischer and Mike Gallmann each hit RBI singles with two outs to make it 9-3.
Neosho ended it with four runs in the home half of the inning. Wessels drew a one-out walk off reliever Tim Traub and Johnson hit a two-run shot to center. From there, Shane Murphy and Egnarski both reached on errors and Lauersdorf ended the game with his fourth hit of the day, a two-run single to center.
Both teams play twice next weekend. Watertown hosts Ashippun on Saturday and Helenville on Sunday. Neosho hosts Helenville on Saturday and Ashippun on Sunday.
NEOSHO 13, WATERTOWN 3
Watertown 100 000 02 — 3 7 7
Neosho 000 421 24 — 13 12 4
WP: Rothwell LP: Kumbier
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Roeseler 4-1-1-0, Kumbier 3-0-0-0, Dominguez 1-0-0-0, L. Roeseler 4-1-0-0, Ryan 3-0-1-1, Strupp 1-0-0-0, de Galley 3-0-1-0, Foltz 0-1-0-0, Traub 1-0-0-0, Fischer 3-0-1-1, Rowedder 2-0-1-0, Gallman 1-0-1-1, Richart 4-0-1-0 Totals 33-3-7-3
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 4-3-1-1, Lauersdorf 5-2-4-3, Proehl 5-0-3-3, Geller 3-0-0-1, Jacobson 4-1-1-0, Beyer 5-0-0-0, Wessels 3-3-2-1, Johnson 3-3-1-2, Murphy 4-1-0-0 Totals 36-13-12-11
2B — N (Egnarski, Wessels, Proehl 2)
3B — W (Ryan)
HR — N (Johnson, Wessels)
Pitching — HO: Kumbier (W) 4 in 4, Fenner (W) 6 in 2.1, Traub (W) 2 in 1, Rothwell (N) 5 in 7, Lee (N) 2 in 1. R: Kumbier (W) 4, Fenner (W) 5, Traub (W) 4, Rothwell (N) 1, Lee (N) 2. SO: Kumbier (W) 3, Fenner (W) 0, Traub (W) 0, Rothwell (N) 9, Lee (N) 1. BB: Kumbier (W) 5, Fenner (W) 2, Traub (W) 1, Rothwell (N) 1, Lee (N) 1
