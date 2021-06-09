PALMYRA — Dodgeland senior Evan Finger is used to running in his own zip code this season. That tends to happen when a runner is ranked third in his division in three different events.
But on Tuesday, Valley Christian senior Elijah Wade was feeling strong enough to spook Finger a little on the final lap. Wade put on a huge kick and made up 20 meters and blew past Finger on the final turn.
Finger overcame the initial shock and outkicked Wade to the line to win the boys 1,600 meter run in 4 minutes, 39.08 seconds at the Trailways Conference track and field meet.
“You scared me there for a second,” Finger admitted after the race, which clearly made Wade’s day.
Dodgeland distance coach Andrew Perkins wasn’t worried.
“He ran a little wild in that race,” Perkins said. “He’s trying to break the conference record later in the 800. He’ll be fine.”
He sure was.
Finger shattered the conference record by two seconds in the boys 800 and remained unbeaten on the season with a winning time of 1:57.34 to lead the Trojans to a seventh place team score of 43 points.
Other area athletes are also making a name for themselves atop the Division 3 rankings.
Hustisford senior Dylan Kuehl, the top ranked triple jumper in his division, won the event by eight inches at 43-2 1/2. He also won the long jump at 20-1. If he stays on this pace, he could earn some more hardware with another trip to La Crosse, where he led Husty’s boys basketball team to the Division 5 state title in March.
Senior Gavan Stark added a third place finish in the boys shot put (42-0) for the Falcons, who placed ninth with 36 points.
Dodgeland’s girls won the team title with 109 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Rio with 78.
Junior Adrianne Bader led the Trojans with a sweep of the throwing events. Bader broke her own school record in the girls shot put with a winning throw of 38- 1/2 and also took the discus with a throw of 99-7.
Junior Miranda Firari also continued to break her own school record in the girls pole vault, winning with vault of 11-7. Firari added a second place finish in the 100 (12.90) and 200 (27.72).
Freshman Ava Raasch returned from injury and placed second in the 1,600 meter run in 6:03.77. Raasch also teamed with Sayrah Benzing, Syvana Benzing and Sandra Osorio to take second in the 3,200 relay in 11:31.12.
Senior Ali Sugden took third in the 300 hurdles (51.60).
Placing third for the Trojans were senior Ali Sugden in the 300 hurdles (51.60), sophomore Tara Schaalma in the long jump (15- 1/2), sophomore Sayrah Benzing in the pole vault (8-0), the 400 relay team of Alexis Schultz, Elyse Kozokowski, Avery Hafenstein and Emma Carpenter (55.90) and the 1,600 relay team of Sudden, Sayrah Benzing, Hafenstein and Firari in 4:32.21.
Johnson Creek’s girls placed sixth with 45 points.
The 800 relay team of juniors Denalyn Siewert and Adriell Patterson and sophomores Brooklyn Patterson and Brittany Rue won by nearly two seconds in 1:52.68. Adriell Patterson also placed second in the 300 hurdles (50.79). Rue added a third place finish in the 200 (28.05).
Hustisford’s girls took 14th with 23 points. Junior Ari Hildebrandt won the 400 in 1:03.99.
Team scores — boys: Deerfield 84.5; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 74; Oshkosh Lourdes 57; Palmyra-Eagle 55; Princeton/Green Lake 53.5; Beaver Dam Wayland 52; Dodgeland 43; Waupun Central Wis. Christian 41; Hustisford 36; Horicon 35; Fall River 31; Markesan 30.5; Oshkosh Valley Christian 26; Pardeeville 20; Orfordville Parkview 19.5; Madison Country Day co-op 17; Rio 17; Oakfield 6.
Team scores — girls: Dodgeland 109; Rio 78; Waupun Central Wis. Christian 60; Oshkosh Lourdes 52.5; Madison Country Day co-op 49; Johnson Creek 45; Fall River 37; Princeton/Green Lake 36.5; Deerfield 34; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 33; Markesan 32; Palmyra-Eagle 26; Pardeeville 23; Hustisford 23; Oshkosh Valley Christian 21; Horicon 18; Orfordville Parkview 16; Oakfield 6.
