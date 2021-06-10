JEFFERSON — The Jefferson softball team capped a perfect regular season and earned an outright Rock Valley championship with sweep of Beloit Turner Thursday at Riverfront Park.
Behind Claire Beck’s no-hitter, the Eagles (22-0, 18-0 RVC) won the first game of the doubleheader 4-0 and then topped the Trojans 7-2 in the second contest.
In game one, the Eagles plated three runs in the second and added one more in the third.
Jefferson got its first run of the game with one out in the second when Aidyn Messmann homered to center field.
The extra run support wasn’t needed for Beck — who pitched all seven innings. She struck out eight batters and walked one on 96 hitless pitches.
Beck, Abby Helmink and Lily Fairfield all notched two hits.
Julia Ball was nearly as good in the second game in the circle, allowing just one hit in a complete-five innings. Ball allowed no earned runs and struck out four.
On offense, Brittney Mengel drove in three of the team’s seven runs. Messmann had two hits, scoring twice.
The Eagles scored six of their seven runs in the top of the second.
The Rock Valley Championship was Jefferson’s second straight. The Eagles went 17-1 in 2019 to win the league.
Top-seeded Jefferson hosts eighth-seeded Big Foot in a regional semifinal on Monday at 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park.
Game 1
JEFFERSON 4, BELOIT TURNER 0
Turner 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
Jefferson 031 000 X — 4 11 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — BT: Rose 6-11-4-0-1; J: Beck 7-0-0-1-8.
Leading hitters — J: Beck 2x3 (2B), Helmink 2x3, Fairfield 2x3, Dempsey 3B, Messmann HR.
Game 2
JEFFERSON 7, BELOIT TURNER 2
Jefferson 061 00 — 7 6 3
Turner 000 20 — 2 1 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Ball 5-1-0-0-4; BT: Covey 5-6-7-6-0.
Leading hitters — J: Messmann 2x2 (2B), Mengel 3B.
