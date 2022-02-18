LAKE MILLS — Grace Schmidt scored 24 points for Luther Prep’s girls basketball team in a 54-50 win over Lake Mills in the Capitol North and regular season finale on Thursday.
Luther Prep (15-7, 6-4 in conference) jumped out to a 7-0 lead, forcing a Lake Mills time out. The Phoenix led most of the first half, but gave up some easy buckets late to allow Lake Mills (18-5, 8-2) to take a 32-28 halftime lead.
The second half picked up right where the first left off with both teams playing high-intensity basketball. The Phoenix reclaimed the lead with about eight minutes to play, 42-41. The teams traded baskets and then the Phoenix went up 46-45 and held the lead the rest of the way.
Luther Prep struggled to put the game away at the free throw line as the L-Cats fouled. However, three big offensive rebounds kept the ball with the Phoenix who went on to win 54-50.
Schmidt added rebounds. Taylor Zellmer had 17 points and eight rebounds. Nora Zellmer added six points and six assists. Maddie Chaillier had three points, three rebounds and three assists. Audrey deBoer had three points and six rebounds. Anna Kieselhorst added one point and seven rebounds.
“I was very proud of how our girls game to play tonight,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Eric Paulsen said. “Their energy and focus was off the charts and it showed in all facets of the game. It’s a great way to wrap up the regular season.”
Taylor Wollin scored 23 points to pace Lake Mills.
“Luther Prep played really hard tonight,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “They had a good game plan and you could tell they wanted it. Schmidt hadn’t beaten us in her career. They were playing like it was their Super Bowl. We fell down 7-0 early. We battled back but struggled shooting it tonight. They wanted it more than we did tonight and out-hustled us to loose balls. Hopefully, we’ll take this as a learning opportunity.
“We showed some grit battling back. Taylor Wollin played really well tonight and Sydney Burling had some good finishes around the basket. Sophia Guerrero hit a big 3 late to cut into their lead.”
Luther Prep earned the third seed in the Division 3 playoffs and will host the winner of North Fond du Lac and Wautoma in a regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 25.
Top-seeded Lake Mills awaits the winner of Big Foot and Racine St. Catherine’s in another portion of the Division 3 bracket in a regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 25.
LUTHER PREP 54, LAKE MILLS 50
Luther Prep 28 26 — 54
Lake Mills 32 18 — 50
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 0 1-2 1, Wendorff 3 2-4 8, Kieselhorst 0 1-2 2, Chaillier 1 0-0 3, Schmidt 9 2-4 24, Zellmer 7 1-2 17 Totals 22 5-14 54
Lake Mills (fg ft-fta tp) — E. Wollin 3 23 8, Burling 3 1-2 7, Guerrero 2 0-0 6, T. Wollin 8 4-6 23, Pitta 3 0-3 6 Totals 19 7-14 50
Three-point goals — LP (Chaillier, Schmidt 2, Zellmer 2), LM (Guerrero 2, T. Wollin 3)
Total fouls — LP 11, LM 13
