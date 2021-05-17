LEBANON — Catcher Jacob Kopp hit a walk-off homer to center in the bottom of the 11th inning to lift the Lebanon Whitetails to a 3-2 Rock River League victory over the Johnson Creek Pioneers on Sunday at Legends Field.
Johnson Creek (2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Ray Lauersdorf drew a leadoff walk and scored on Josh Braunschweig’s two-out RBI single to right.
Lebanon (2-1) pulled even in the bottom of the frame. Cameron Schuett was hit by a pitch to lead off, advanced to second on a base hit by Kopp, took third on Kevin Firari’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Max Klawitter’s infield hit.
The Whitetails took a 2-1 lead in the third. Tyler Doyle hit a two-out single and scored on Schuett’s RBI double to center.
Johnson Creek tied it in the eighth. Lauersdorf hit a leadoff single, moved to second on a base hit by Alan Mares and scored when pitcher Luke Schultz reached on an error.
Schultz threw all 10-plus innings for the Pioneers, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks. He threw 13 pitches on the day. Kopp led off the 11th and sent Schultz's fourth pitch of the inning over the fence to end it.
Cameron Streich started for Lebanon and went seven innings, allowing one earned run on seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Neil Braker got the win in relief, allowing one unearned run on six hits with one strikeout and one walk over the final four innings.
LEBANON 3, JOHNSON CREEK 2
Johnson Creek 010 000 010 00 — 2 13 0
Lebanon 011 000 000 01 — 3 10 4
WP: Braker
LP: Schultz
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Molini 6-0-2-0, Donaldson 4-0-1-0, Knutson 5-0-0-0, Oestreicher 6-0-1-0, Lauersdorf 4-2-1-0, Mares 4-0-2-0, Schultz 4-0-2-0, Braunschweig 5-0-2-1, M. Olszewski 5-0-2-0 Totals 43-2-13-1
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Semon 4-0-1-0, Braker 5-0-2-0, N. Zubke 4-0-0-0, Doyle 4-1-1-0, Schuett 4-1-2-1, Kopp 5-1-3-1, Firari 2-0-0-0, Streich 1-0-0-0, Klawitter 4-0-1-1, A. Zubke 2-0-0-0, Siebenlist 2-0-0-0 Totals 37-3-10-3
2B — L (Schuett)
HR — L (Kopp)
Pitching — HO: Schultz (JC) 10 in 10, Streich (L) 7 in 7, Braker (L) 6 in 4. R: Schultz (JC) 3, Streich (L) 1, Braker (L) 1. SO: Schultz (JC) 11, Streich (L) 2, Braker (L) 1. BB: Schultz (JC) 2, Streich (L) 3, Braker (L) 1
