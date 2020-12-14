WATERLOO - Carson Syse led three players in double figures with 18 points as Belleville defeated Waterloo’s boys basketball team 67-41 in a Capitol South game on Monday.
"They picked up the pressure and we tried to force a lot of passes,” Waterloo boys basketball coach Trevor Deppe said. “That led to a lot of turnovers and easy layups for them. We’ve just got to take better care of the ball, and be a little more aggressive on the offensive side. Five free throw attempts is not showing real aggression. We need to look to get to the hoop a little bit more and finish."
Senior guard Jackson Christenson scored 11 points to lead Waterloo (1-2). The Pirates play at Beaver Dam tonight.
BELLEVILLE 67, WATERLOO 41
Belleville 26. 41. - 67
Waterloo. 23. 18. - 41
Belleville (fg ft-fta pts) - Boyun 6 0-0 13, Desmet 1 2-5 4, C. Syse 6 2-2 18, Connor 2 0-0 4, Peterson 0 1-2 1, Nolden 2 1-2 5, T. Syse 6 3-6 15, Fahey 1 3-5 5, Erickson 1 0-0 2 Totals 25 12-22 67
Waterloo (fg ft-fia pts) - Hager 2 0-0 5, Tschanz 2 0-0 5, Wolff 3 1-2 8, Christenson 4 0-1 11, Henser 3 0-0 6, Ritter 2 0-0 4, Fiedorowicz 0 2-2 2 Totals 16 3-5 41
Three-point goals - B (Boyun 1, C. Syse 4), W (Hager 1, Tschanz 1, Wolff 1, Christenson 3)
Total fouls - B 10, W 19
Fouled out - W (Wolff)
