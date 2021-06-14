University of Dubuque senior Zach Naatz, a thrower on the University of Dubuque men’s track and field team and a 2017 graduate of Watertown High School, recently competed at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Greensboro, NC on May 27-29.

Naatz placed tenth in the shot put with a throw of 16.17 m (53 feet, 3/4 inch) and finished 17th in the hammer throw with a throw of 48.38 (158-9).

