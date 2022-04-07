Hustisford senior guard Rylie Collien was named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association State Basketball All Star Game at Just A Game Fieldhouse June 29th.
Collien will play in the Division 5 game.
The goal of this event is raise money to help fight the battle against childhood cancer. Every participant in the All Star Game must raise donations in order to compete in games. All proceeds from your contributions will go towards one large check presented to the MACC fund.
It is an honor to be named a participant in the WBCA All-Star games as this event showcases seniors of each division who possess great talent and tremendous character. The WBCA All-Star games started back in 1978 and each year the purpose of these games is to donate money to worthwhile charities.
For anyone who would like to donate to support Collien in their efforts to help these charitable organizations, please visit at wisbca.org. Anyone wishing to give an in person donation you can hand Collien a check or cash directly. Checks should be made to “WBCA/MACC fund”.
“Thank you to everyone who pushed me to get to this milestone in my athletic career,” Collien said. “I would not be here with the support of my friends, family, teammates, and coaches. Tickets are available and if you would like any feel free to message me on facebook. Thank you all again.”
The WBCA All-Star Girls Games will be played at Justagame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin
Dells on Wednesday June 29 at the following times:
