Dylan Kuehl of Hustisford, Peter Gustafson of Monticello and Casey Verhagen of Sheboygan Lutheran are repeat selections on the 2021 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 Boys Basketball All-State Team. Also, Preston Ruedinger of Lourdes Academy makes the list after being selected in Division 4 last year.
Kuehl put on a show as the Falcons claimed the Division 5 state title, capping off an impressive career. The Northern Michigan recruit averaged 22.8 points per game this year, as he finished with more than 1,400 in his career. The 6-6 senior added 8.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game as well.
Gustafson is a two-time Player of the Year in the Six Rivers-East, as the Ponies went unbeaten in league play this year and finished 17-4 overall. The 6-4 senior forward averaged 26.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 2020-21.
Verhagen helped the Crusaders to a 25-3 record this season, as the team is 77-6 in his first three seasons on varsity. He’s already over 1500 career points, averaging 27.1 per game as a senior to go with 3.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 4.2 steals per contest.
Ruedinger delivered plenty of points in his career, finishing with 2,349, but it was an assist that turned out to be the biggest in his career, as his feed to Nathan Slagter set up the buzzer-beater that gave the Knights the D4 title. He led the team with 25.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season, adding 4.6 assists and 2.5 steals per contest.
Travis Alvin of Randolph led the team with 18.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game as a junior. The 6-3 forward teamed with fellow All-State pick Sam Grieger to lead the Rockets to an outright Trailways-West title and 22-4 record.
Randolph’s Sam Grieger was the second part of the Rockets’ dynamic All-State duo, averaging 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game for the Trailways-West Conference champions.
Wauzeka-Steuben senior Gavin Ralph guided the Hornets to the Division 5 state tournament to close out his illustrious career. The 6-4 wing guard averaged 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game as a senior.
Bangor won yet another Scenic Bluffs Conference title and finished 19-3 on the season. Reader was the league’s Player of the Year after averaging 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per game for the Cardinals.
Senior Jacob Rowe of Rio helped the Vikings to a 15-7 overall record and second place finish in the very tough Trailways-West Conference. The league’s Player of the Year, the 6-4 forward averaged 20.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
Kyle Steien of Blair-Taylor was the team’s leading scorer at 21.8 points per game as the Wildcats went 21-3 and claimed an unbeaten Dairyland-Large Conference title. The 6-1 senior added 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for head coach Randy Storlie.
Blair-Taylor’s Matthew Waldera has scored in double-figures all four seasons on the varsity squad for head coach Randy Storlie. The 6-5 forward averaged 17.8 points per game as a senior, finishing with 1,258 points in his career. He led the team in rebounding with 9.8 per contest, adding 3.5 assists per game.
WBCA Division 5 All-State
Travis Alvin, Jr., Randolph
Sam Grieger, Jr., Randolph
Peter Gustafson, Sr., Monticello
Dylan Kuehl, Sr., Hustisford
Gavin Ralph, Sr., Wauzeka-Steuben
Hank Reader, Sr., Bangor
Jacob Rowe, Sr., Rio
Preston Ruedinger, Sr., Lourdes Academy
Kyle Steien, Sr., Blair-Taylor
Casey Verhagen, Jr., Sheboygan Lutheran
Matthew Waldera, Sr., Blair-Taylor
Honorable Mention
Max Beyer, Jr., Lena
Marshal Bukowski, Sr., Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran
Dominick Cummins, Sr., Benton
Cooper Diedrich, Jr., Athens
Tristen Harder, Sr., New Auburn
Griffin Hart, Sr., Cambria-Friesland
Nick Higley, Sr., Eleva-Strum
Zane Langrehr, Sr., Bangor
Stephen Munson, Jr., North Crawford
Westen Schmitz, Sr., Greenwood
Pierson Schneider, Sr., Rio
Kobe Smit, Sr., Cambria-Friesland
Brendan Strenke, Jr., Turtle Lake
Ashton Swanson, Jr., Seneca
Eli Talsma, So., Hurley
Quinton Tranel, Sr., Port Edwards
Ryan Zimmerman, Sr., Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran
Divisional selection is based on the original divisional placement for teams prior to the 2020-21 season
