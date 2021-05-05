LODI -- The Lake Mills softball team's offense exploded to the tune of eight first-inning runs in a 12-1 Capitol North victory at Lodi on Tuesday.

The L-Cats (4-0, 3-0 Capitol North) had 16 hits and also added four runs in the third.

Starter Taylor Roughen struck out four over two no-hit innings to earn the decision while Avery Chilson gave up two hits and one earned, striking out three, in three frames.

Syd Schwartz's RBI single followed by a Chilson three-run double made it 4-0 with one down in the opening half inning. Ava Klienfelt and Belle Topel added run-scoring singles before a double by Tessa Kottwitz, who was 4-for-5 and scored twice, made it 7-0. Ellie Evenson, who was 2-for-4 and scored twice, had the innings final run driven in with a single to center.

Schwartz and Chilson each had three-hit games. Chilson had three RBI and Klienfelt had two runs driven across.

Lake Mills hosts Poynette on Thursday at 5 p.m.

LAKE MILLS 12, LODI 1 (5)

Lake Mills  804  00  —  12  16  0

Lodi  000  01  —  1  2  5

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 2-0-0-0-4-0), Chilson (3-2-1-1-3-1); Lo: Krumpen (L; 4-14-12-12-1-5), Kurt (1-2-0-0-2-1).

Leading hitters — LM: Kottwitz 4x5 (2B, 2R), Evenson 2x4 (2R, 2BI), Schwartz 3x3 Chilson 3x4 (2B, 3BI), Kleinfelt 2x2 (2BI); Lo: Warren (2B).

