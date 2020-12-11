EDGERTON -- Jefferson ran into a red-hot Edgerton team Thursday night.
Clayton Jenny scored 25 points, Drew Hanson made four of the team’s eight 3-pointers and the Crimson Tide rolled to a 79-35 victory over visiting Jefferson in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game.
"We ran into a really good team tonight," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jim Altermatt said. "Clayton Jenny is really a hard matchup and they have shooters surrounding him, it's a pick your poison. Unfortunately, they shot the ball really well."
Edgerton is now 4-0 on the season and 3-0 against Rock Valley opponents.
The Tide scored 46 points in the first half and never looked back.
The Eagles were led by senior Haygen Miller, who scored all of his team-high 11 points in the second half.
"I am happy with how we came out after halftime and played better," Altermatt said. "Our defense was in a better position and communicated with each other."
Jefferson hosts Big Foot today at 7:15 p.m.
EDGERTON 79, JEFFERSON 35
Jefferson 18 17 — 35
Edgerton 46 33 — 79
Jefferson (fg ftm-pts) — Miller 4-0-11, McGraw 3-0-7, Jones 1-0-2, Neitzel 0-2-2, Hoffman 1-0-3, Steies 2-0-4, Devine 3-0-6. Totals — 14-2-35
Edgerton (fg ftm-pts) — Knauf 1-4-6, Jenny 10-4-25, D. Hanson 5-0-14, Coombs 6-3-12, A. Hanson 1-3-5, McKillips 1-0-3, Schuman 1-0-3, Krause 2-0-5, Fox 2-2-6. Totals — 29-13-79
3-point goals — J 5 (Miller 3, McGraw, Hoffman), E 8 (D. Hanson 4, Jenny, Schuman, Krause, McKillips). Free throws missed — J 4, E 0. Total fouls — J 13, E 13
