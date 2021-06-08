BELOIT — The Jefferson baseball team handed Beloit Turner its first conference loss, 6-2, in a Rock Valley finale Tuesday at Beloit Turner High School.
With the loss, the Trojans move to 17-1 in the conference standings, while Jefferson improved to 15-3 and finished second in the league standings.
The Eagles scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the third inning, but the Trojans eventually tied with single runs in the fifth and sixth.
Jefferson took command of the game with a four-run seventh that included Aiden Behm's go-ahead, two-out RBI single to center. Haygen Miller followed with a two-run double and Behm scored to cap the frame.
The Eagles shutout the Trojans in the bottom of the final inning.
Miller, the team's leadoff hitter, finished 2-for-4, driving in a game-high two runs. Tyler Butina finished 3-for-4 at the plate for Jefferson (18-5, 15-3 RVC).
On the mound, Isiah Hoffman pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and two runs. He struck out six batters and allowed just two walks.
The Eagles play at Monona Grove on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
JEFFERSON 6, BELOIT TURNER 2
Jefferson 002 000 4 — 6 11 0
Turner 000 011 0 — 2 5 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: I. Hoffman 6.1-5-2-2-6; BT: Burk 5.2-7-0-3-8.
Leading hitters — J: Miller 2x4 (2B), Butina 3x4 (2B), Behm 2x3; BT: Lauterbach 2x3.
