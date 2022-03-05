Top-seeded Lightning rout Phoenix Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Mar 5, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HARTLAND — Luke Haertle scored 23 points and John Nehls added 20 as top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran defeated eighth-seeded Luther Prep 84-45 in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday.Lake Country Lutheran (23-2) built a 31-point halftime lead and extended it from there to advance to the regional championship.Luther Prep (11-12) was led by sophomore guard Ben Vasold with 11 points. Senior forward Marcus Fitzsimmons added nine points. Senior guards Tom Balge and Tom Koelpin each added eight.LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 84, LUTHER PREP 45Luther Prep 24 21 — 45Lake Country 55 29 — 84Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Vasold 4 0-0 11, Balge 4 0-2 8, Guse 2 0-0 4, Hirsch 1 0-0 2, Heiman 1 0-0 3, Koelpin 3 1-2 8, Fitzsimmons 4 1-1 9 Totals 19 2-5 45Lake Country Lutheran (fg ft-fta tp) — Howard 3 2-2 10, Haertle 10 2-3 23, Nehls 10 0-0 20, Hans 2 0-0 5, Marriott 2 0-0 4, Lubbers 6 3-3 16, Schneider 2 0-0 6 Totals 35 7-8 84Three-point goals — LP (Vasold 3, Heiman, Koelpin), LCL (Howard 2, Haertle, Hans, Lubbers, Schneider 2)Total fouls — LP 11, LCL 11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Juneau man found guilty for not returning rental car Watertown teen found guilty of child porn possession Horicon man sentenced to three years in prison for child porn Terry R. Hill Timothy M. Wagner Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-4
