HARTLAND — Luke Haertle scored 23 points and John Nehls added 20 as top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran defeated eighth-seeded Luther Prep 84-45 in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday.

Lake Country Lutheran (23-2) built a 31-point halftime lead and extended it from there to advance to the regional championship.

Luther Prep (11-12) was led by sophomore guard Ben Vasold with 11 points. Senior forward Marcus Fitzsimmons added nine points. Senior guards Tom Balge and Tom Koelpin each added eight.

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 84, LUTHER PREP 45

Luther Prep 24 21 — 45

Lake Country 55 29 — 84

Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Vasold 4 0-0 11, Balge 4 0-2 8, Guse 2 0-0 4, Hirsch 1 0-0 2, Heiman 1 0-0 3, Koelpin 3 1-2 8, Fitzsimmons 4 1-1 9 Totals 19 2-5 45

Lake Country Lutheran (fg ft-fta tp) — Howard 3 2-2 10, Haertle 10 2-3 23, Nehls 10 0-0 20, Hans 2 0-0 5, Marriott 2 0-0 4, Lubbers 6 3-3 16, Schneider 2 0-0 6 Totals 35 7-8 84

Three-point goals — LP (Vasold 3, Heiman, Koelpin), LCL (Howard 2, Haertle, Hans, Lubbers, Schneider 2)

Total fouls — LP 11, LCL 11

