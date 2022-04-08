Bluejay girls fourth at home invite Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team won three events and placed fourth at Tuesday’s home mini invite.The Bluejays girls scored 102 points, placing fourth.Senior Adriell Patterson won the 100 hurdles in 17.90 and was fourth in the 200 in 29.92.Junior Brittany Rue won the 200 in 28.61 and was third in the 100 in 13.88.Senior Denalyn Siewert won the triple jump (30-4).Junior Ella Olszewski was third in the pole vault (6-0) and third in the high jump (4-6).Junior Kylie Hehr took third in the discus (82-1).For the Bluejays boys, senior Erik Sanchez was second in the discus (109-5).Senior Camren Smith was third in the 400 in 57.64 and placed fourth in the 200 in 25.80.“I was very pleased with the efforts and performance for our first outdoor meet of the season,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. “We had quite a few personal records set.“On the girls’ side, we were able to score points in all event areas. We have a small boys squad but were able to get some top place finishers as well.“This season, we have a nice number of returning athletes and a number of those who are new to the sport, so I look forward to watching the team progress over the season.”Boys team scores: Lodi 191.5, Poynette 153, Deerfield 118.5, Markesan 71, Cambridge 53, Parkview 48, Johnson Creek 28.Girls team scores: Lodi 122, Deerfield 118, Markesan 104.5, Johnson Creek 102, Poynette 78, Cambridge 72.5, Parkview 32. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Proposed bar raises concern Watertown school board candidates introduce themselves Smith unseats Wagner in Watertown race Watertown teen accused of felony burglary Former city alderman squares off against mayor Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-8
