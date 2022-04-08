JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team won three events and placed fourth at Tuesday’s home mini invite.

The Bluejays girls scored 102 points, placing fourth.

Senior Adriell Patterson won the 100 hurdles in 17.90 and was fourth in the 200 in 29.92.

Junior Brittany Rue won the 200 in 28.61 and was third in the 100 in 13.88.

Senior Denalyn Siewert won the triple jump (30-4).

Junior Ella Olszewski was third in the pole vault (6-0) and third in the high jump (4-6).

Junior Kylie Hehr took third in the discus (82-1).

For the Bluejays boys, senior Erik Sanchez was second in the discus (109-5).

Senior Camren Smith was third in the 400 in 57.64 and placed fourth in the 200 in 25.80.

“I was very pleased with the efforts and performance for our first outdoor meet of the season,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. “We had quite a few personal records set.

“On the girls’ side, we were able to score points in all event areas. We have a small boys squad but were able to get some top place finishers as well.

“This season, we have a nice number of returning athletes and a number of those who are new to the sport, so I look forward to watching the team progress over the season.”

Boys team scores: Lodi 191.5, Poynette 153, Deerfield 118.5, Markesan 71, Cambridge 53, Parkview 48, Johnson Creek 28.

Girls team scores: Lodi 122, Deerfield 118, Markesan 104.5, Johnson Creek 102, Poynette 78, Cambridge 72.5, Parkview 32.

Recommended for you

Load comments