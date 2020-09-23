Luther Prep’s football team is set to host Capitol Conference foe Lake Mills in week 1 on Friday night for Homecoming.
COVID-19 caused the football season to be pushed back five weeks and shortened with opponents for some schools seemingly changing by the day with schedules in constant flux.
The Phoenix, who went 4-5 in 2019, will be faced with the challenge of stopping one of the state’s best and most dynamic players in Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen.
“Everything runs through Moen, we are trying to stop him,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “He has an excellent arm and can also get it done with his legs. They do an excellent job of changing it up. (We will have to) change it up defensively and see what we can do there.”
Moen threw for 3,517 yards and 39 touchdowns, running for 960 yards with 21 scores, for an L-Cat team that went unbeaten in league play, went 10-2 and reached Level 3.
Lake Mills will need to replace its top two receivers in Matt Johnson and Hunter Buechel. Look for seniors Jaxson Retrum (23 catches for 529 yards and seven touchdowns) and Charlie Bender (17 catches for 300 yards and six touchdowns) to help fill the void.
The L-Cats typically utilize an odd-man 52 front and are playing for first time under new head coach Tyler Huber. Dan Ferkovich departed for West Bend West in the offseason.
Luther Prep will turn to senior quarterback Elijah Shevey for the second season.
“Elijah has taken a hold of the leadership role at the position,” Gregorius said.
Joining him in the backfield is senior tailback Jon Holtz (113 rushes for 728 yards and five rushing touchdowns in 2019).
On the outside, senior Ben Cole will be at split end, senior Atticus Lawrenz will be the flanker and Alex Gregorius is slated to start at tight end.
Defensively, Luther Prep will need to replace graduated leading tackler in middle linebacker Nathan de Galley.
Senior David Baumann, a three-year starter at inside linebacker, will be a key cog defensively and junior Tim Manning will anchor the defensive line.
On the backend, Lawrenz and Holtz will play the two safety spots, providing plenty of speed and closing ability to the position.
Junior Brett Wieting will be a second-year varsity starter at outside linebacker.
“I’m really impressed by the commitment of these guys doing what it takes to get better every practice,” Gregorius said. “They are ready to roll on Friday.”
Racine St. Catherine’s at Lakeside Lutheran
A week 1 bout that is a rematch of an epic Level 4 playoff game in the snow from 2018.
The Angels got the best of the Warriors in that one, winning 30-28 in the waning minutes, en route to a Division 4 state title.
St. Cat’s made Level 3 in D5 a season ago before falling to eventual state champion Lake Country Lutheran.
The Warriors reached Level 3 last season too before getting beat at River Valley.
Both teams will be starting new quarterbacks for Friday’s 7 p.m. game at LLHS. The Warriors tabbed senior Nathan Chesterman to replace Matt Davis while the Angels will likely have a sophomore under center, according to LLHS head coach Paul Bauer.
Lakeside has 18 seniors, many of which will play both ways. Look for senior wideout John O’Donnell to provide Chesterman a big target and seniors Brendan McKenna and Tersony Vater to be speedsters on the outside.
In the run game, senior Micah Cody and junior Ian Olszewski figure to get most of the totes in an offense that will likely rush more than it did in 2019.
St. Cat’s will run it plenty, too, with senior tailback Demarion Cobb back in the fold after rushing for 793 yards (8.8 yards per carry) in a reserve role last season.
Senior receiver Jameer Barker had eight touchdown receptions in as many games last year, averaging 35 yards per catch.
“We want to stop the run,” Bauer said. “Try to make teams throw even if that’s their strength. We want to get them in passing situations. We have a good-sized front. Hopefully we will be able to stop the run which is especially important against these guys. They love to run the football.”
Lakeside doesn’t have any game or scrimmage tape on St. Cat’s this season but are ready and looking forward to kicking off the 2020 season.
Johnson Creek at
Randolph
Johnson Creek plays longtime Trailways rival Randolph to start the season on Friday.
“It’s been a pretty good rivalry game over the years — luckily, we’ve been on the up side of that for the last five, six years,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “It’s a team that was very young the last couple years. They have a pretty good senior and junior class. They’ve been building for this year for the last couple years. Them and Lourdes are the top two players in our league. I like to think we’ll be pretty competitive. We’ve got some good skill kids back.”
Randolph runs a flex bone behind a big offensive line led by left guard Travis Alvin and featuring quarterback Brayden Haffele.
“Haffele is a nice athlete and they’ve always got some good skill kids,” Wagner said. “They are well coached. Tom Chase does a good job up there. They have good numbers and some really good athletes.”
Johnson Creek begins a new era following the graduation of quarterback Justin Swanson. Senior Brayden Walling takes over at quarterback and guiding the JV team to a 6-1 record last season. Senior Wyatt Owen (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) returns at tight end and linebacker. Seniors Howie Olszewski and Bow Hartwig and junior Isaac Hartz are in the backfield.
“We like to stretch teams out,” Wagner said. “We’ll be 50-50 run pass. We’re not huge up front, but we’re athletic. We’ll show some twins looks.”
Owen as well as defensive ends Sam Toebe and Tyrell Morford will anchor Johnson Creek’s 4-2-5 defense. Olszewski is moving from defensive back to strong safety as well.
“Wyatt has a great nose for the ball,” Wagner said. “He studies film all the time. He had a great camp.”
In addition to six conference games this season, Johnson Creek is working on scheduling a nonconference game on Week 7 with Mishicot as a replacement for Deerfield, which won’t be playing football this season.
Waterloo at
Palmyra-Eagle
For the second straight year the Waterloo football program heads into the season with a bit of the unknown. Just a month before the start of the 2019 season, head coach Aaron Erickson resigned to take a teaching position in Jefferson. His replacement, Dave Frisell, was hired just two weeks before the first practice.
For the second season in a row Frisell didn’t have the opportunity to have decent off-season preparation, no thanks to COVID-19.
“It wasn’t the greatest off-season for us with the COVID situation. We still haven’t developed a good routine of what we need to do in the off-season, and summer wasn’t what we hoped that it would be, but we are slowly getting things implemented as to how the program should be run,” said Frisell. “Whatever the players have been asked to do, they have done, but we just didn’t have the continuity that we hoped for.”
That said, Frisell and the Pirates are excited to just be on the football field again.
“Our kids and coaching staff are extremely excited about the chance to be able to play this fall,” said Frisell. “We know that we have to accept some restrictions, and it won’t exactly feel like other seasons, but it will be great to be back out on the field.”
The coaching staff and players have taken any and all precautions necessary to allow them to compete this fall.
“We are sanitizing equipment daily, we are coaching from more of a social distance perspective, we aren’t using locker rooms as a big group, we are not going to have as many fans at games, and other smaller things that are different from years past,” Frisell, who also serves as Waterloo’s athletic director, said.
For the second year in a row the Pirates finished 0-4 in the Capitol South Conference, but they did earn a non-conference win — a 42-41 Week 6 thriller over Palmyra-Eagle — to finish the season 1-8.
The Pirates had eight players recognized as All-Capitol South. Among them is returning senior Blake Huebner. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Huebner caught 20 passes for 298 yards and six touchdowns earning first-team honors at wide receiver.
Huebner will move to quarterback this fall.
“He is a very good athlete who will be a dual-threat running and passing,” Frisell said of Huebner. “He is very valuable in that role and it will limit his ability to play defense this year because as of now, we don’t have someone who is ready to step in and replace him for this fall. He is sacrificing some of the things he really enjoys doing to help our team by being the leader of the offense. He has shown really good leadership qualities during our preseason.”
Huebner completed the only pass he threw last season, a 73-yard touchdown to Cody Kegler.
Senior Jordi Aguero (5-5, 170) earned second-team All-Capitol South honors at inside linebacker.
Also returning is senior Reynol Limon (5-7, 190), a second-team selection at interior defensive line.
and junior Eugene Wolff (6-0, 190), who was named honorable mention at both inside linebacker and punter.
