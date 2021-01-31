RANDOLPH — Jorey Buwalda scored 20 points for third-ranked Randolph in a 79-37 win over Hustisford’s girls basketball team on Saturday afternoon.

Rylie Collien led Hustisford (4-10) with 11 points. Leticcia Snyder dished out three assists.

Randolph improved to 17-2 with the win.

Hustisford hosts Dodgeland on Tuesday.

RANDOLPH 79,

HUSTISFORD 37

Hustisford 17 18 — 35

Randolph 46 33 — 79

Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Becker 1 0-0 2, Hildebrandt 0 1-3 1, Ewert 4 1-2 9, Collien 4 2-2 11, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Joeckel 1 4-4 6, Kuehl 3 0-0 6 Totals 14 8-11 37

Randolph (fg ft-fta pts) — Katsma 4 0-0 9, Alvin 6 3-4 15, Duckett 1 0-2 2, Fuller 1 2-2 5, Baird 2 0-0 4, P. Bulwalda 2 2-4 7, Moldenhauer 3 1-1 8, J. Buwalda 8 4-8 20, DeVries 5 0-5 10 Totals 32 12-26 79

Three-point goals — H (Collien 1), R (Katsma 1, Fuller 1, P. Bulwalda 1, Moldenhauer 1)

Total fouls — H 20, R 15

