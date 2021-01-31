RANDOLPH — Jorey Buwalda scored 20 points for third-ranked Randolph in a 79-37 win over Hustisford’s girls basketball team on Saturday afternoon.
Rylie Collien led Hustisford (4-10) with 11 points. Leticcia Snyder dished out three assists.
Randolph improved to 17-2 with the win.
Hustisford hosts Dodgeland on Tuesday.
RANDOLPH 79,
HUSTISFORD 37
Hustisford 17 18 — 35
Randolph 46 33 — 79
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Becker 1 0-0 2, Hildebrandt 0 1-3 1, Ewert 4 1-2 9, Collien 4 2-2 11, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Joeckel 1 4-4 6, Kuehl 3 0-0 6 Totals 14 8-11 37
Randolph (fg ft-fta pts) — Katsma 4 0-0 9, Alvin 6 3-4 15, Duckett 1 0-2 2, Fuller 1 2-2 5, Baird 2 0-0 4, P. Bulwalda 2 2-4 7, Moldenhauer 3 1-1 8, J. Buwalda 8 4-8 20, DeVries 5 0-5 10 Totals 32 12-26 79
Three-point goals — H (Collien 1), R (Katsma 1, Fuller 1, P. Bulwalda 1, Moldenhauer 1)
Total fouls — H 20, R 15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.