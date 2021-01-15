WATERLOO - Callie Smith scored 22 points as Belleville escaped with a 61-60 Capitol South win at Waterloo on Friday.
Belleville (3-7, 2-2 in conference) rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit.
Waterloo (7-8, 1-4) finished with three players in double figures. Senior Skyler Powers led the Pirates with 25 points. Senior forward Joslyn Wolff added 16. Sophomore Sophia Schneider added 13.
The Pirates host Wisconsin Heights on Saturday.
BELLEVILLE 61, WATERLOO 60
Belleville 24 37 — 61
Waterloo 33 27 — 60
BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Smith 9 4-10 22, Foley 3 2-9 8, Edge 1
0-1 2, Stampfl 5 1-2 12, Caskey 3 2-2 8, Winkers 2 0-2 4, Prochaska 2
0-0 5. Totals 25 9-26 61.
WATERLOO — Schneider 4 4-6 13, Powers 9 3-8 25, Huebner 1 0-0 2, Wolff
7 2-3 16, Baumann 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 9-17 60.
3-point goals: B 2 (Stampfl 1, Prochaska 1); W 5 (Powers 4, Schneider
1). Total fouls: B 18; W 22. Fouled out: Stampfl; Schneider, Huebner.
