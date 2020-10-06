L-Cats rout United

LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills boys soccer team defeated Hustisford/Dodgeland 12-2 in a Capitol Conference match at LMHS on Monday.

The L-Cats (4-3-0) had nine players score a goal.

Senior forward John Wilke netted two goals and had two assists. Dillon Koester and Henry Ruedebusch also each scored twice.

Sawyer Thomas, Drew Stoddard, Weston Klein, Isaac Lambert, Sam Wolff and Kyle Wardall all scored once.

The L-Cats play at Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

H/D (0-3-0) hosts Wisconsin Dells today at 4:30 p.m.

