JOHNSON CREEK -- Noah Taylor struck out five over seven innings of eight-hit ball as Palmyra-Eagle topped host Johnson Creek 7-2 in a Trailways South game on Wednesday.
Taylor gave up two runs (one earned) and walked one, throwing 65 of his 90 pitches for strikes in the victory.
Taylor helped his own cause with an RBI single in the first and later scored on a passed ball.
Isaac Hartz reached via error and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to pull the Bluejays (9-3, 8-2 Trailways South) within 3-2.
The Panthers (10-3, 7-2) scored four insurance runs in the seventh as Taylor singled in a run, Chance Scheel connected on a two-RBI single and Collin Walsh had an RBI sacrifice fly.
Johnson Creek reliever Logan Sullivan allowed five earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings in the loss. Starter Dylan Bredlow walked three and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit while recording just two outs in the first.
Deerfield now holds a one game lead in the loss column over both the Bluejays and Panthers in the conference standings.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 7,
JOHNSON CREEK 2
Palmyra-Eagle 210 000 4 -- 7 8 4
Johnson Creek 010 010 0 -- 2 8 0
Leading hitters -- P-E: Dooley 2x3, Taylor 2x4, Patrick 2x4; JC: Joseph 2x4, I. Hartz 2x4, Bredlow 2x3, Herman (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- P-E: Taylor W; 7-8-2-1-1-5; JC: Bredlow 0.2-1-2-1-3-1, Sullivan L; 5.2-6-5-5-3-6, Joseph 0.2-1-0-0-0-0.
