ONALASKA — Luther Prep’s girls tennis team bounced back from a pair of defeats to beat host Onalaska Luther 4-3 in a nonconference dual on Saturday.
Alethia Schmidt won handily 6-0, 6-0 over Emily Yehle at the No. 1 singles flight.
Haley Olson (No. 2) was a 6-1, 6-1 winner, Abigail Schewe (No. 3) earned a 6-0, 6-3 decision and Katie Schmidt (No. 4) won 6-1, 6-1.
The Phoenix (10-3) were swept in doubles play. The No. 2 tandem of Sarah Vance and Rebekah Schroeder lost a tightly-contested match 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4) to Katie Kutz and Hannah Larson.
Luther Prep competes at a WIAA Division 2 subsectional meet on Tuesday at Lake Mills High School at 9 a.m.
LUTHER PREP 4,
ONALASKA LUTHER 3
Singles
No. 1 — Alethia Schmidt, (LP) def. Emily Yehle, (OL), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 — Haley Olson, (LP) def. Emma Larson, (OL), 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 — Abigail Schewe, (LP) def. Jessica Waege, (OL), 6-0, 6-3
No. 4 — Katie Schmidt, (LP) def. Maddy Olson, (OL), 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 — Sarah Hoffe/Cassie Warren, (OL) def. Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck, (LP), 6-2, 6-4
No. 2 — Katie Kutz/Hannah Larson, (OL) def. Sarah Vance/Rebekah Schroeder, (LP), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4)
No. 3 — Elle Bolstad/Jada Wahl, (OL) def. Lauren Crocker/Kayla Roethke, (LP), 6-2, 6-1
