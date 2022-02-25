HUSTISFORD — Senior guard Bart Bijl scored 15 points as Oakfield won the Trailways East with a 47-34 road win over Hustisford’s boys basketball team on Thursday.
Oakfield (19-5, 12-2 in conference) led 26-19 at halftime, paced by eight points from senior guard/forward Grant Bass, who finished with 14 including four 3-pointers. Senior guard/forward Ethan Glugla added nine points for the Oaks.
Senior point guard Gavin Thimm scored 14 points to lead Hustisford (16-6, 11-3). The Falcons shot just 1-of-19 from 3-point range.
Senior forward Blake Peplinski led the Falcons on the boards with 12 rebounds. Thimm added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“We were up 9-3 after an alley oop pass for a massive two handed dunk by Gavin,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “We had all the momentum. Then we had four turnovers in a row and it went back and forth.”
The Falcons cut the lead to one early in the second half, but Bass hit another 3 and the Oaks held on down the stretch. They hit 12-of-16 free throws in the second half, while Husty shot 0-for-13 from 3-point range.
“A couple of those shots weren’t advisable, but the others were wide open,” Hopfinger said. “They were off of kickouts and they were good shots in rhythm. It was a three-point game with four minutes left and we just couldn’t get the ball to go in the hoop. Credit Oakfield. They didn’t make a lot of shots, either, but the ones they did make were timely and they hit their free throws."
Hopfinger saluted Thimm, Braden Peplinski, Josh Peplinski, Blake Peplinski and Nathan Newville on Senior Night.
"Shout out to the five seniors we had,” Hopfinger said. “They had so much success winning a state title their junior year and beating Lourdes their senior year and playing in a conference championship game. They raised the bar really high for future teams. They deserve so much credit for the success we have had here. Our two four-year managers Aria O’Neill and Summer Bamke, have also done an amazing job."
Hustisford enters the Division 5 regionals as the third seed. They host 14th seeded Valley Christian on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
"The top six or seven teams in the state are in our regional,” Hopfinger said.
OAKFIELD 47, HUSTISFORD 34
Oakfield 26 21 — 47
Hustisford 19 15 — 34
Oakfield (fg ft-fta tp) — Bass 5 0-0 14, Sabel 2 0-0 5, L. Bijl 0 0-1 0, Fox 2 0-0 4, B. Bijl 3 9-10 15, Glugla 2 3-5 9 Totals 14 12-16 47
Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — C. Peplinski 1 0-1 2, J. Peplinski 1 0-1 2, Newville 1 0-0 2, Thimm 4 5-6 14, Br. Peplinski 2 2-2 6, Maas 2 0-0 4, Bl. Peplinski 2 0-0 4 Totals 12 7-10
Three-point goals — O (Bass 4, Sabel, Glugla 2), H (Thimm)
Total fouls — O 15, H 16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.