On Sunday at Prairie Lanes in Sun Prairie, the Watertown Boys High School Bowling Club team improved their season record to 8-2 and moved to within 1 point of district leaders Lomira, who suffered their first loss of the year. Wateertown averaged 203 over 18 games against tough opponents in the Columbus/Fall River and Beaver Dam Boys teams, posting identical 7-2 match victories.
The wins were the result of an excellent overall team effort, including three particularly noteworthy performances. Jr. Caleb Parent broke out of a brief slump, filling 24 of his 27 frames for a fill percentage of 88.8. Many of Parent’s fills were 9th frame strikes that set up strong finishes. Freshman Remy Kilps did not get his typical 20+ frames on Sunday but performed solidly when he saw action, contributing 12 fills in his 13 frames. Sr. anchor bowler Ashton Oldenhoff was also virtually flawless on the day. He filled 32 of his 35 frames (91.4%), and he delivered game-clinching 10th frame marks throughout both matches. Perhaps the biggest of those was his 3-strike 10th to snatch game 2 of match 2 from Beaver Dam by a pin and tie the match at 1-1. The dramatic come-from-behind win sparked a 4-game streak for Watertown, and they secured the match with a 214-200 win in game 7.
In conjunction with Lomira’s loss, Sunday’s victories keep Watertown’s boys in contention for the District 6 crown, but their path to the championship is still anything but easy. When district competition resumes on Feb. 6 at Tower Lanes in Beaver Dam, the boys first bowl the Beaver Dam girls and will then likely go against Lomira in the match 2 position round. Should they continue their winning ways in those two matches, it would set up a rubber match championship roll-off vs. Lomira on Feb. 13 at Watertown Bowl 18.
