BARABOO — Johnson Creek’s volleyball team lost to Baraboo 25-22, 24-26, 16-25, 23-25 on Monday.
“We played well against D1 Baraboo tonight,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said. “We grabbed one game from them, but couldn’t win the match. We started off strong, but lost our momentum. Baraboo did a nice job tonight.”
Kenadie LaSage had 11 kills and 14 assists for Johnson Creek (5-2). Lexi Swanson added 13 assists. Bella Herman had 12 digs. Kaiyli Thompson served 5.5 aces and had 4.5 blocks.
Johnson Creek travels to face Williams Bay tonight.
