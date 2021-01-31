Junior forward Thomas Koelpin nailed the game-winning 3-pointer with 12.3 seconds remaining in overtime as Luther Prep’s boys basketball team outlasted University School of Milwaukee 75-73 in overtime at LPS Saturday on Senior Day.
Luther Prep junior guard Tom Balge, who scored a game-high 21 points, weaved through traffic and finished inside to square things at 66 with 25.5 seconds remaining in regulation.
USM had a helter-skelter final possession and missed a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“I give our guys credit, they are starting to learn from past experiences,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said.
“We were able to dig our heels in and hold ground. We had a fighting mentality throughout the game. You could see them growing up in a lot of ways on the basketball court. They weren’t going to let it go like they did Thursday against Lakeside.”
In the extra session, Balge scored inside to make it 68-66 with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left. The Wildcats’ Zadan Mason hit a contested jumper to tie it up thirty seconds later.
Out of a timeout, Koelpin scored at the rim for a brief Phoenix edge before Dorian Jones scored a transition hoop that made it 72 all.
Senior guard Atticus Lawrenz hit a pair of bonus free throws with 1:13 remaining, which preceded Osi Lgwe’s game-tying score with 50 seconds to go.
After Balge had a layin rim out, Stephawn Easley was one-on-one in transition with Lawrenz, who made the wise decision to foul. Easley went 1 of 2 to give USM a 73-72 edge.
Koelpin then hit the dagger on a dish from senior forward Nick Montgomery, who was positioned at the free throw line and accurately kicked it out in front of the Luther Prep bench.
“We were trying to work the ball inside-out,” Kieselhorst said. “They were diving hard. They were without their two big guys, one was injured and the other had fouled out. We were looking to pound it inside.
“If Nick could go to the rim, great. If not, we told guys to move to the open space on the perimeter and Nick was supposed to hit one of them.
“We had Balge, Fix and Koelpin out there on the same side of the floor. If defenders came out too hard, they were supposed to pump fake and go to the basket. Koelpin had plenty of space to take the shot when they didn’t close hard and he made it.”
Jones missed a deep contested 3 as the horn sounded.
In regulation, senior guard Luke Fix hit a 3 from the top of the key that gave LPS (6-9) a 62-60 lead with 3:00 left.
After four consecutive USM points, Montgomery had a putback basket on a Balge miss to square it at 64.
The Wildcats hit a layin with 40 seconds left before Balge’s tying layup.
Koelpin, who went 4-for-6 from the field, finished with 12 points, Montgomery had eight points while Fix and junior forward Marcus
Fitzsimmons tallied seven points apiece. Balge shot 7-of-12 from the floor, adding six rebounds.
The team started five seniors and used its other two four-year players as the first substitutes in what was their last regular-season game donning the home white uniforms.
The program celebrated Bob Huebner’s 40-plus years of coaching after the team’s third victory in four games.
“He’s going to be sorely missed,” Kieselhorst said of Huebner, a varsity assistant and the program’s junior varsity coach since 1995 that is retiring.
“He’s a huge asset to the program and our school as a whole. For me Bob has been an assistant for 15 years. He’s the one teaching the younger guys the X’s and O’s and getting them prepared to play on the higher levels. It’s nice to have that foundation for varsity play.
“He’s a guy that is always working behind the scenes. People don’t realize all the things he does.”
Lgwe led four Wildcats (5-9) in double-figures scoring with 16 points.
The Phoenix travel to face Janesville Craig on Friday 7:15 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 75,
US of M 73 (OT)
University School 35 31 7 — 73
Luther Prep 35 31 9 — 75
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Powell 2 2-2 7; Jones 4 1-2 10; Easley 0 2-4 2; Mason 5 4-4 14; Lgwe 4 6-9 16; Colon 3 0-0
7; Walters 1 0-0 2; Bartl 5 4-4 15. Totals 24 19-25 73.
LUTHER PREP — Shevey 1 0-0 2; Lawrenz 0 3-4 3; Schlomer 2 0-0 4; Balge 7 7-9 21; Guse 2 0-0 5; Fix 2 1-2 7; Koelpin 4 2-2 12; Montgomery 4 0-1 8; Fitzsimmons 2 2-2 7; Baumann 2 2-2 6. Totals 26 17-22 75.
3-point goals: USM 6 (Igwe 2, Colon 1, Bartl 1, Jones 1, Powell 1); LP 6 (Fix 2, Koelpin 2, Fitzsimmons 1, Guse 1). Total fouls: USM 18; LP 16. Fouled out: USM Bartl; LP Lawrenz.
