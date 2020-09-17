WISCONSIN DELLS -- The Luther Prep boys soccer team went 83 minutes without scoring and found themselves down 1-0 on the road against Wisconsin Dells in Capitol Conference play on Thursday at Woodside Sports Complex.
The Phoenix promptly answered the bell with two scores, including the game-winner by sophomore defenseman Nain Palacios in the 90th minute, to claim a 2-1 victory and move to 2-0 on the season.
"Well, we really didn’t play our finest soccer, but that is why you play all 90 minutes," Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. "Our guys gave their all on that field for all 90 minutes, and they earned that W. I am very pleased with our goalkeeper, Jackson Heiman, who played admirably all game making many key saves."
The Chiefs' Will Van Dinter scored unassisted in the 43rd minute and the Dells led 1-0 in the 83rd minute until LPS senior midfielder Owen Ernest notched the equalizer unassisted at 83:15 on a rocket of a free kick from 35 yards.
Six minutes later, junior defender Ben Frick made a hustle play to gain possession and proceeded to send a through ball to Palacios who beat one defender and the keeper for the game-winning goal.
LPS junior goalie Jackson Heiman was solid all game and had 13 saves.
Luther Prep got outshot 14-5 but still moved to 2-0 in Capitol play.
The Phoenix play at Baraboo on Saturday at noon.
LUTHER PREP 2,
WISCONSIN DELLS 1
Luther Prep 0 2 -- 2
Wisconsin Dells 1 0 -- 1
WD -- Will Van Dinter, 42:38
LPS -- Owen Ernest, 83:15
LPS -- Nain Palacios (Ben Frick), 89:14
Saves -- LP (Heiman) 13.
Shots on goal -- LP 5, WD 14.
