POYNETTE — Isaac Hartz and Dylan Bredlow each had three hits for Johnson Creek’s baseball team in a 13-2 rout of Poynette on Thursday.
Johnson Creek (10-7) scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed. After Poynette scored two in the third, the Bluejays answered with three in the fourth and seven in the sixth to end the game on the run-rule.
Logan Sullivan worked all six innings to earn the decision, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Johnson Creek plays at Waterloo on Saturday.
JOHNSON CREEK 13, POYNETTE 2
Johnson Creek 300 307 — 13 11 0
Poynette 002 000 — 2 4 5
WP: Sullivan
LP: Webster
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Sullivan 6-4-2-1-3-3), P (Webster 5-6-6-6-4-2, Plenty 1-5-7-6-1-2)
Leading hitters — JC (I. Hartz 3x4, Bredlow 3x4, Hartwig 2B), P (Meister 2x2, 2B)
MARSHALL 6, LAKESIDE 3
MARSHALL -- The Marshall Cardinals used a four-run rally in the fourth inning to defeat Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team 6-3 in a nonconference game on Thursday at Fireman's Park.
Craig Ward doubled to open the Marshall fourth, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a separate wild pitch to make it 3-2 Cardinals. Leadoff man Matthew Motl added an RBI single and Haiden Nolden drove in a pair with a base knock to center.
Brock Schneider had a two-out run-scoring single in the Warriors sixth for the final margin. Lakeside went down in order in the seventh against winning pitcher Carson Connelly, who allowed an unearned run on four hits, striking out four in four innings of relief.
Lakeside squared the game at 2-all in the third on an RBI single by Kole Lostetter and with Schneider scoring on a balk by Mason Collins.
Warriors starter Eli Buchta allowed three earned on eight hits in four frames to take the loss. Jakub Junker tossed two no-hit innings, fanning two. Buchta had two hits and No. 2 hitter Tyler Mary was 2-for-4 with a double.
MARSHALL 6,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
Lakeside 002 001 0 -- 3 8 1
Marshall 110 400 x -- 6 8 2
Leading hitters -- LL: Marty 2x4 (2B), Buchta 2x3; M: Denniston 2x4, Ward (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LL: Buchta L; 4-8-6-3-2-2, Junker 2-0-0-0-2-0; M: Collins 3-4-2-2-1-4, Connelly W; 4-4-1-0-3-0.
TURNER 11, JEFFERSON 1
BELOIT -- Jefferson's baseball team fell to host Beloit Turner 11-1 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday, a loss that diminishes the Eagles' chances of winning the conference.
The Trojans, who lost 8-7 in extras on a walk-off hit by sophomore Aidan Kammer on Tuesday, wasted little time grabbing the lead this time around, scoring four times in the first inning.
After Kammer got the Eagles (14-5, 13-3 RVC) on the board by singling and scoring on a sacrifice fly by senior Tanner Pinnow in the top of the first, the Trojans (14-3, 12-2) snatched the lead for good.
Connor Hughes doubled in a run with no outs, Cal Ries had a one-out run-scoring single and Mason Hoenig capped the rally with a two-out, two-run line shot single to right.
Hughes, who was 3-for-4, delivered an RBI triple in the second and Ries' RBI single up the middle made it 6-1.
Turner, who is now tied with Edgerton atop the RVC, added four runs on one hit in the fifth to enact the 10-run rule.
Trojans starter Michael Cook went the distance to earn the decision, allowing an earned run on three hits -- all singles -- with three strikeouts.
Kammer pitched the first inning and took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits with two walks. Luis Serrano permitted six runs (two earned) on five hits in 3 1/3 innings.
BELOIT TURNER 11, JEFFERSON 1 (5)
Jefferson 100 00 — 1 3 4
Turner 420 14 — 11 9 1
Leading hitters—BT: Connor Hughes 3x4 (3B, 2B), Cal Ries 2x4.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—J: Aidan Kammer (L, 1-4-5-3-0-2), Luis Serrano (3.1-5-6-2-2-2), Aiden Devine (0.2-0-0-0-0-0); BT: Michael Cook (5-3-1-1-3-3).
DEERFIELD 6, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 3
HUSTISFORD — Cal Fisher had three hits including a home run for Deerfield in a 6-3 Trailways South win over Hustisford/Dodgeland's baseball team on Thursday.
Andy Maas took the loss for Hustisford/Dodgeland (6-9, 5-7 in conference).
Deerfield 6, Hustisford/Dodgeland 3
Deerfield 202 100 1 — 6 12 5
Husty/Dodge 110 100 0 — 3 4 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Suess (W; 6-3-3-0-7-1), Anderson (SV; 1-1-0-0-2-0); HD: Maas (L; 7-12-6-6-9-1).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 3x3 (HR, 2B), Drobac 3x4 2B, Lees 2x2 (2B)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.