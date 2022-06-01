The bracket-busting continued on Tuesday.

What that meant was the much anticipated rubber match between Badger East rivals Watertown and Beaver Dam didn’t materialize. Seventh-seeded Neenah upset sixth-seeded Watertown 2-0, while fourth-seeded Oshkosh West tripped up top-seeded Beaver Dam 2-1 in sectional semifinal action. Neenah and Oshkosh West will play for the sectional championship on Thursday at Oshkosh North.

Neenah (14-11) scored two runs in the first inning, and that was enough for Rockets pitcher Morgan Harwood, who struck out 19 batters in a one-hit masterpiece.

Bella Coulman led off the game with a single up the middle, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Harwood’s RBI single to left center. Piper Albert added a two-out RBI single to make it 2-0.

Watertown (17-10) squandered early opportunities. Pitcher Alyx Johnson reached on an error and Drew Hinrichs drew a walk, but Harwood struck out Abby Walsh and Lauryn Olson to end the threat. Evelyn Rhodes led off the second inning with a walk and stole second, as did Cassidy Peplinski in the third inning. Both were left stranded.

Harwood took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, when Walsh finally broke through with an infield hit. Harwood retired the last five batters she faced, and struck out the side in the seventh for good measure.

Johnson allowed two runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen thanked her seniors for maintaining the program’s winning tradition.

“I couldn’t ask for any more than our seniors gave this program!,” Jansen said. “They lead us in every aspect of our game, from practice and getting better to game days and pulling us together during adversity! They definitely left our program better than they found it!”

NEENAH 2, WATERTOWN 0

Neenah 200 000 0 — 2 8 1

Watertown 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

WP: Harwood

LP: Johnson

Neenah (ab-r-h-rbi) — Coulman 4-1-3-0, Jagoditsh 3-0-1-0, Harwood 3-1-1-1, Marnocha 3-0-1-0, Alberg 1-0-1-1, Kaminski 3-0-0-0, Zipperer 2-0-0-0, Knuth 2-0-0-0, Bauer 1-0-0-0, Herm 3-0-1-0 Totals 25-2-8-2

Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Peplinski 2-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-0-0, Hinrichs 2-0-0-0, Walsh 3-0-1-0, Olson 3-0-0-0, Rhodes 2-0-0-0, Hafenstein 3-0-0-0, Wruck 3-0-0-0, Schuett 3-0-0-0 Totals 24-0-1-0

Pitching — Harwood (N) 1 in 7, Johnson (W) 8 in 7. R: Harwood (N) 0, Johnson (W) 2. SO: Harwood (N) 19, Johnson (W) 7. BB: Harwood (N) 3, Johnson (W) 2.

Load comments