LAKE MILLS — Junior guard Jenna Shadoski led five players in double-figures scoring with 16 points as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team rallied past visiting Wisconsin Lutheran 65-59 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Junior guard Ava Heckmann, who added 11 points, put the Warriors (3-1) ahead to stay with a 3-pointer from the top of the key after the team had secured an offensive rebound, staking Lakeside to a 56-53 edge with 2 minutes, 29 seconds remaining.
Junior guard Marin Riesen, who scored 12 points, got a steal up top, taking it the length of the floor for a layup to make it a 58-53 game. Wisco (3-2) hit a shot from beyond the arc with 1:18 left and got within 58-57 after splitting a pair at the line. Shadoski, who was 12-for-14 at the stripe overall, went 5-of-6 in the final minute-plus to help close it out and Riesen hit two at the line late for the final margin.
Senior forward Lily Schuetz contributed 12 points for Lakeside, which went 25-for-36 at the line in the game, and senior forward Claire Liddicoat finished with 11.
“We made some adjustments at half to clear the lane a little bit on offense,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “We were able to get Marin, Jenna, Lily and Claire some looks at the basket. We ended up getting to the free throw line consistently. Jenna was in a groove tonight.
“The biggest thing was taking away lane penetration for them. They still got to the lane but we tried to get quicker help on Jayla Rankin. She could get to the rim in a hurry. We had to adjust our defense in the second half.
“Our bench girls are the heartbeat of our team. They bring serious energy and enthusiasm, which has been fun. Girls are feeding off each other and having fun playing together. Pretty happy for the girls that we pulled it out and are starting to thrive on each other and having a lot of fun.”
Noel Greene led Wisco with 16 points and Jazzmine Smith added 15.
The Warriors host Stoughton on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 65,
WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 59
Wisconsin Luth. 33 26 — 59
Lakeside Luth. 26 39 — 65
Wisconsin Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) — Smith 7 1-2 15, Frey 1 0-0 2, Rhyner 4 2-4 11, Rader 1 0-0 2, Lueck 1 0-0 3, Rankin 3 2-2 10, Greene 6 3-4 16. Totals 23 8-12 59.
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) — Shadoski 2 12-14 16, Schuetz 4 4-11 12, Heckmann 4 1-2 11, Liddicoat 3 5-5 11, Riesen 5 2-2 12, De Galley 0 1-2 1, Stein 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 25-36 65.
Three-point goals — WL (Rankin 2, Rhyner 1, Lueck 1, Greene 1); LL (Heckmann 2) 2.
Total fouls — WL 20, LL 10.
Fouled out — WL Rhyner.
