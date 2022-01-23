LAKE MILLS -- Junior forward Bella Pitta led all scorers with 21 points and hit her first career 3-pointer as the Lake Mills girls basketball team won its ninth straight game, topping visiting Belmont 56-42 in a nonconference game on Saturday.
"Bella did a great job rebounding and went up strong around the basket," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "She hit a 3, scored on post ups and putbacks.
"We're happy with the win against a team that's undefeated in its conference and a good Division 5 team. It's a good win, but we have a lot of things on our end we have to do better. We have to put an entire game together without some of these five-minute lulls."
The L-Cats (13-3) jumped ahead by double digits in the early going but saw their lead cut to six at the break. Lake Mills came out of the break strong to go back up double figures but didn't close it out as soon as they could of in part because of 19 turnovers and unsound defensive play.
Junior guard Jenna Hosey added 12 points, hitting three of the team's nine 3-pointers, sophomore guard Syndey Burling chipped in eight points and sophomore wing Taylor Wollin finished with seven.
For Belmont (13-2), which had a three-game win streak snapped, junior forward Tori Nodolf scored all eight of her points in the second half and the team did not make a 3-point shot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.